Fleece Commits to University of Maine

Published on January 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forward Masun Fleece has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of Maine.

Fleece joined the Fighting Saints this season with prior junior experience in the USHL and BCHL and made an immediate impact. Through 30 games, Fleece is third on the Fighting Saints in points with 30 and logged a career-high four-point game in a Jan. 10 win over the U17s.

"We are excited for Fleecer to secure his college commitment to Maine," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He has been a tremendous part of our team both on and off the ice, and we know he will have that same impact at the next level."

In 73 games before this season, all with Fargo, Fleece scored 11 goals and 19 points in his USHL career. The forward has exceeded those totals in Dubuque, averaging a point-per-game in his first 30 games for the Saints.

Fleece's great first half earned him a spot on the Team USA roster at the World Jr. A Challenge in December. He scored three goals and five points over five games, helping Team USA to a gold medal.

Fleece's commitment to the Black Bears will pit him against his Saints teammate, and roommate, Colin Frank (UConn) in Hockey East.

The Rolling Hills, California native has helped Dubuque to a league-leading offense so far this season. He and the Saints hit the road this weekend to take on Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.







