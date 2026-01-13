Musketeers Have Three Players Ranked in NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

Published on January 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release









Pavel Martinu of the Sioux City Musketeers

(Sioux City Musketeers) Pavel Martinu of the Sioux City Musketeers(Sioux City Musketeers)

Sioux City, IA - It was announced that three Sioux City Musketeers have been named to the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings. They are; Myles Brosnan, Will Manchuso and Pavel Martinu.

The top ranked player of the list is Myles Brosnan who comes in ranked 104th.

Brosnan a 4th round pick in the 2025 Phase II draft has only appeared in two games for the Musketeers this season. Both came at the start of the season when the Musketeers took part in the USHL DICK's Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

Since then, he has been placed on the Musketeers affiliate list and has been playing out his high school season at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Massachusetts.

At the New England Prep School level, Brosnan has 26 total points across 14 games with 21 assists and five goals.

A Harvard commit, Brosnan will join the Musketeers after his prep school season has finished and is scheduled to play in roughly the last ten games of the regular season and any possible postseason games for Sioux City.

On the pre-season rankings, Brosnan was ranked as a C-rated skater indicating a 4th/5th round projection.

Will Manchuso finds himself ranked 114th on this list.

Manchuso has yet to suit up in a game for the team that drafted him in the 11th round of the 2025 phase II draft. As a current affiliate player he plans to do so near the end of the Musketeers regular season when he finishes his high school season.

Currently the 6'0" 185 pound left handed forward is playing for St. Mark's in Southborough, Massachusetts. Through 11 games Manchuso has 11 goals and 12 goals for a total of 23 points.

This is the second season with St. Mark's for the 2008 birth year forward.

Manchuso was rated as a C-rated skater in the preliminary rankings released in October which indicates a 4th or 5th round projection.

Pavel Martinu finds himself ranked 176th in the mid-term rankings.

The native of the Czech Republic is currently in his rookie season in the USHL and through 30 games has 11 points via six goals and five assists.

He has turned up the offensive output lately, putting together two multi point games over his last four games.

The 6'4" 213 pound center is committed to play collegiately at the University of New Hampshire and was rated as a C-rated skater in the preliminary rankings released in October which indicates a 4th or 5th round projection.

While there were three Musketeers currently on the roster, there are an additional seven more players who suited up for the Musketeers at one point in their hockey careers.

That list, in order of their rankings includes, Nikita Klepov (16), Landon Nycz (28), Olivers Murnieks (71), Dylan Dean (96) Cole Tuminaro (115), Kase Kamzik (208) and Nicholas Sykora (221).

The red hot Sioux City Musketeers return to action this weekend with a slate of three games beginning with a pair of road games in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday night, before returning home to play the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center.

Images from this story







United States Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.