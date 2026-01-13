Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
Published on January 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks News Release
Three for the Weekend
The Black Hawks will play a lot of hockey away from Young Arena this weekend. The Madison Capitols host Waterloo Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Hawks are 1-2-1 against the Capitols this season, including last Friday's 3-0 home loss. The only game in Madison so far ended with the Caps on top 4-3 in overtime on December 12th. Saturday, Waterloo meets the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05. The Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup in Cedar Rapids will be the Hawks' third attempt to earn points in the four-team Dupaco series which also includes Dubuque and Des Moines. Then Sunday in Sioux City, Waterloo faces the Musketeers at 3:05 p.m. Sioux City has won two of three games played at Young Arena in a series which has already included 28 goals.
Three Busy Days
The Black Hawks have not played three games in a three-day span so far in 2025/26. Last season, three-in-threes were productive for Waterloo. Facing the situation four times, the Hawks were 7-3-2 in those 12 games. The only occasion when Waterloo played in three different road cities was in early April, when the club visited Youngstown (lost 6-0), the National Team Development Program (lost 5-1), and Muskegon (won 4-3). Waterloo swept a three-day sequence starting January 30 against Sioux Falls (8-3) and Des Moines (5-1, 4-2).
Century Mark
Ty Mason's empty-net goal during Saturday's 7-3 win against the Omaha Lancers was the 100th goal scored by the Black Hawks this season. Of those, Mason owns a team-leading 18 scores. That ties him for seventh in the United States Hockey League. It was also a shorthanded goal, the fourth of those Waterloo has produced in 2025/26. By comparison, the Hawks have 25 power play goals.
Plus Sign
Rio Treharne scored the first two Black Hawks goals on Saturday, then he assisted on Waterloo's third goal by James Russell. The three-point night was a new personal best for Treharne at the USHL level. He was also +4. Treharne joined Ryan Whiterabbit as the only Hawks skaters who have produced a +4 night this season. Whiterabbit did it on November 7th during a 6-3 road win against the Tri-City Storm. Waterloo has not seen a player finish a game at +5 or better since Tyler Procious was +6 against the Lincoln Stars October 23, 2021.
Recent Games
The Madison Capitols blanked the Black Hawks 3-0 on Friday. It's the third time the Hawks have been shutout this season, and Waterloo was limited to 18 shots. Saturday, Waterloo put 15 shots on net in just the first period, breaking out for a 7-3 win versus the Omaha Lancers. Cullen Emery and Rio Treharne each produced two goals and an assist. Nine other Waterloo skaters had at least one point.
For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.
