Carter Amico Set to Join Lumberjacks for Remainder of 2025-26 Season

Published on January 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - Tuesday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the addition of Carter Amico (Westbrook, ME) from Boston University. The 2025 2nd round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers spent two seasons at the USNTDP before appearing in 18 games this season for the Terriers.

"We are super excited to add Carter to our organization. He brings a lot of depth and stability to our D-core. We are excited to work in tandem with the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston University to develop him and get him back to Boston next year, where he will anchor the blue line for years to come." Shared Lumberjacks President, Steve Lowe.

"I believe that my development path was thrown a curve ball with a tough injury over the past year, and I can admit that college was a tougher challenge than I was anticipating." said Amico. "I think the Jacks can help propel my development in the direction I want to go. I'm grateful for the opportunity the Lumberjacks are giving me." He finished.

It is easy to see what makes Amico so attractive to coaches at the USHL, NCAA, and NHL levels. His play style is dominant, with a zero-tolerance policy in front of his own net. Amico's effectiveness in the defensive half of the ice leads to offensive opportunities on the other.

"You're looking at a high-end ceiling defenseman who has good size, is somebody who was ready for college, but just needs more minutes and more puck touches. We are excited to develop his game into that, and he is going to be a good, experienced defenseman that plays a lot of heavy minutes for us." Added Jacks Head Coach, Colten St. Clair.

Over the past few weeks, the Lumberjacks have gotten bigger and meaner on the back end with the addition of Branko Vukas (6'4, 214), Gus Thorp (6'2, 205), and Nate Larioza (6'1, 201). Amico brings the size to the next level at 6'5, 225 pounds.

"I think the size is a bonus. We have really quick forwards and guys who can get up and down the ice sheet with pace. We were looking for a bit more jam back there and guys who can also move the puck. These guys are a perfect fit." St. Clair added when asked about the recent additions.

Amico will join the Lumberjacks for the second half of the season with hopes of helping the team to a long run through the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs. Welcome to Muskegon, Carter!







