Hawks, Gamblers Exchange Wisconsin Recruits

Published on February 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Injuries slowed forwards Cody Sokol and Chase Jette during the 2025/26 season, and Wednesday the two future Wisconsin Badgers crossed paths as part of a trade between the Waterloo Black Hawks and Green Bay Gamblers.

The Hawks received Sokol, who turned 18 less than three weeks ago. Jette will play his final junior hockey games in Green Bay this spring once he returns to the lineup following a long-term injury. Waterloo will also benefit from two additional picks during the 2027 United States Hockey League Draft: a Phase I third round selection, and a Phase II second round choice.

"Chase came to the forefront during last spring's playoffs. He was having a strong start again this fall before going on IR. The Black Hawks sincerely hope he will thrive during the late weeks of this season. He has done everything to position himself as an immediate difference-maker for Wisconsin," said Black Hawks General Manager Kevin Gibson. "Cody is just beginning to show his capabilities as a USHLer. He is a highly-touted player, and we look forward to seeing his best during his time as a Black Hawk this year and beyond."

Sokol played 20 games for Green Bay: 13 of them this season and three in recent weeks following a three-month stint on injured reserve. He has recorded four goals and one assist in the USHL. The Brighton, Michigan, native is coming off his first multipoint game in the league; on Saturday he recorded a goal and an assist as the Gamblers visited the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Prior to arriving in the USHL, Sokol was a AAA hockey teammate of current Black Hawk Owen DeGraff for two seasons with the Long Island Gulls. In 2024/25, Sokol was Long Island's leading scorer. Green Bay originally selected him during the second round in Phase I of the 2024 USHL Draft.

Jette's time with the Black Hawks included 73 regular season appearances with 22 goals and 20 assists. During the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs, he notched 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 15 appearances. The most memorable of those moments was an overtime goal in Game Four against the Muskegon Lumberjacks, which extended the championship series to a full five games. Through this November 21st - the final game before Jette was designated to the injured list - he was Waterloo's leading 2025/26 scorer with seven goals and nine assists in just 12 contests.

The Black Hawks skate at Young Arena this weekend, hosting the Chicago Steel on Friday and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday. Both games begin at 6:35. Good seats are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling (319) 291-7680 or online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







