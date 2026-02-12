Ekman Makes Commitment to Minnesota State

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forward Melvin Ekman has announced his college commitment to CCHA's Minnesota State, Mankato.

Ekman is in his second season with the Fighting Saints, playing 88 games for Dubuque in his career. Ekman has skated in all 44 games for Dubuque this season, shattering his statistics from 44 games a season ago. Ekman has 16 goals and 31 points in 2025-26 after three goals and 13 points in the same amount of games during his rookie season.

Overall, Ekman has 19 goals and 44 points in his 88 career games with Dubuque, accumulating a plus-10 rating as well.

"We're fired up for Melvin to land his next opportunity," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "This commitment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication he puts into his craft on a daily basis."

Ekman joined the Saints last season after playing in Sweden in the J18 league for two seasons. Melvin is the son of former NHLer Nils, who played over 200 games in the NHL.

In his increased role this season, Ekman has earned ice time on both special teams units. The dual-citizen forward has a power-play goal as well as two shorthanded goals for the Saints this season.

Ekman and the Fighting Saints return to the ice on Friday when they visit the USA NTDP U17s for the first of two games.







