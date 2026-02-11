Weekend Preview: February 13-14

Published on February 11, 2026

OMAHA (10-29-2-2) vs. SIOUX FALLS (29-13-2-0) Friday, Feb. 13, 7:05 PM CST

@ SIOUX CITY (22-18-3-1) Saturday, Feb. 14, 6:05 PM CST

Lancers To Battle It Out With A Pair Of I-29 Rivals: The Omaha Lancers open the weekend on home ice against the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena... The 'Herd is coming off an impressive weekend sweep of the Green Bay Gamblers and Sioux City Musketeers... Saturday night, the Lancers will travel to the northwest corner of Iowa to meet the Sioux City Musketeers... The Muskies are coming off a one-game weekend last week with their arch rival Sioux Falls Stampede... The Stampede bludgeoned the Sioux City Musketeers last week by the score of 10-4... Meanwhile, the Omaha Lancers extended their losing streak to 7 games, following back-to-back losses to the Des Moines Buccaneers...

Lancers' PK Continues To Struggle: The Lancers' PK has struggled all season, giving up 42 power-play goals so far, which is second most in the USHL... However, since the Lancers got back from Christmas break, Omaha's PK has taken a nose-dive... The Lancers have given up 13 power-play goals over the last 13 games, dating back to December 27th... The Lancers' PK in recent weeks has gone with a diamond look, but with no real pressure on the opposing team in the high slot area... Early on in the season, the Lancers had gone with the traditional 2-2 box look more often than not... The Lancers even threw out the Wedge+1 look last weekend against Des Moines... However, opposing teams have had tons of room to work with in the high slot throughout most of this season, no matter the Lancers' PK strategy... With Des Moines doing much of the same as the Lancers' past opponents, the Bucs ran the 3-2 umbrella look on a regular basis to overwhelm the Lancers' PK in the high-slot area...

Lancers' Power-Play On The Right Path: The Lancers have scored on the power-play 7 times over the last 13 games since returning from Christmas break... Prior to Christmas break, the Lancers had amassed just 6 power-play goals... Nine of the Lancers' 13 power-play goals this season have come against Western Conference opponents...

The First Place Team In The West Comes To Town: The Western Conference first-place club, the Sioux Falls Stampede, comes to Liberty First Credit Union Arena Friday night... Despite the Lancers' struggles on the road this season, Omaha has come away with two road wins over the 'Herd this season... Overall, the Lancers' all-time regular-season win percentage against Sioux Falls is better than against any other team in the Western Conference (63%) ... Over the last 14 meetings with Sioux Falls, the Stampede have averaged an astonishing 40.5 shots on goal per game against Omaha... Each of the Lancers' last three wins over Sioux Falls has come on the road in overtime... The Lancers have not defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede on home ice since March 15, 2024... The Lancers are 17-6-1-0 against the Stampede all-time in the month of February...

Lancers Travel Up I-29 To Conclude The Weekend: The Sioux City Musketeers are coming into this weekend tied for last in the league in most goals allowed in the first period of play (61) ... Sioux City leads the league in most goals scored by defensemen (25) ... The Lancers are 134-92-20-7 all-time in regular-season action against the Sioux City Musketeers... The Lancers have outscored Sioux City all-time 887-869... The Lancers and Musketeers have gone back and forth in February over the years... The Lancers are 19-15-3-2 all-time when facing the Muskies during the second month of the year...

Lancers To Watch: After being out ill last weekend, Kole Hyles hopes to make a big return this weekend... Hyles has scored a combined 6 points (2+4) against both Sioux City and Sioux Falls this season... Yegor Kim has scored twice this season when facing off with the Sioux Falls Stampede... Though Kim has gone on a 9-game scoreless streak, the Karaganda, Kazakhstan native has gotten his fair share of scoring chances and offensive-zone pressure... Kim has registered 18 shots over the last 9 games...

Stampede Players To Watch: The Stampede recently acquired Aiden Janz from the Lincoln Stars... The Northville, Michigan native has already netted a goal within his first three games dressing for the' Herd... Another Sioux Falls acquisition, Tobias Ohman, has gotten off to a fast start since arriving from Chicago... The Colgate commit has recorded 3 points (1+2) through his first 3 games with the 'Herd...

Musketeers To Watch: Travis Poliski has just one assist through 25 games this season; however, Poliski is no stranger to the penalty box this season, recording 94 penalty minutes, including a fighting major back on November 15th against the Lancers' Ryder Reynolds... Gavin Garry had returned to the Sioux City lineup for the first time this season back on December 27th... Since then, the Musketeers are 9-3-1-1... Garry has registered 12 points (6+6) over that time...







