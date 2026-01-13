Landon Hafele and Jack Kultgen Earn Spots on the NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings
Published on January 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
Jack Kultgen, Landon Hafele, and Gamblers alum Yegor Shilov have been named to the 2026 NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings, as announced by the NHL on Monday.
Current Gamblers forward Landon Hafele is ranked 48th overall, placing him among the top five active United States Hockey League players listed in the rankings. In his first season with Green Bay, Hafele has recorded 27 points (8G, 19A) in 27 games, averaging a point per game.
An Arizona State commit, Hafele earned a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge in Quebec and has been selected to compete in the Chipotle All-American Game for the second consecutive season.
Gamblers defenseman Jack Kultgen is ranked 205th by Central Scouting. In his first USHL season, Kultgen has posted four assists in 29 games, contributing steady play from the blue line.
Former Gambler Yegor Shilov ranks highest among the trio at 17th overall. During the 2024-25 season with Green Bay, Shilov tallied 28 points (11G, 17A) in 39 games, establishing himself as one of the league's top draft-eligible prospects.
