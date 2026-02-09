John Deere and the Black Hawks Salute America

Waterloo, Iowa - A Weekend with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere will celebrate America's 250th birthday when Waterloo hosts the Youngstown Phantoms at Young Arena on February 20th and 21st.

The Hawks will take the ice in red, white, and blue jerseys which will be auctioned following the February 21st game to benefit the Waterloo Community Schools' Career Center. The two 6:35 p.m. games will be a commemoration of John Deere's nearly two centuries of manufacturing in the American heartland. John Deere employees and families are invited to enjoy the weekend hockey games with $5 tickets, while supplies last.

"In 2026, the United States is celebrating a milestone birthday the likes of which most of us will only see once or twice in a lifetime," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "John Deere's nearly 200-year history is deeply tied to American history and to communities like Waterloo. The Cedar Valley benefits every day from the skill, dedication, and innovation of John Deere employees, and we're proud to celebrate that legacy with them during this special weekend."

A limited-edition patriotic jersey was designed to celebrate the occasion. The jersey is mostly blue with red and white stripes across the waist, and red shoulders with white stars. A white John Deere logo appears on the front of the right shoulder. The Black Hawks crest is recolored to match the patriotic theme. On the back, player names and numbers appear in white; the numbers also include a red outline.

John Deere has been manufacturing products which are critical to agriculture and other industries since 1837. A standout example of American ingenuity, the company can trace its origins to a small blacksmith shop in northwest Illinois. Today the company employs over 30,000 workers across the country in more than 60 facilities. John Deere's Waterloo operation has helped American farmers feed billions of people around the globe across more than 100 years. Already in 2026, John Deere has announced new investments in American manufacturing which include over $1 billion worth of domestic spending and a commitment for at least 1,000 jobs at a new excavator plant in North Carolina.

Other festivities scheduled during the weekend of February 20th and 21st include a pregame party at SingleSpeed Brewing on Saturday, featuring live music and prizes. That evening, select Black Hawks players will sign autographs on the concourse after the game as part of the team's season-long Signature Saturday promotion. Tickets for A Weekend with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or online at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2026

