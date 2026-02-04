Hawks Deal with Gamblers

Published on February 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks acquired forward Adam Timm, plus selections during Phase I of the 2026 and 2027 USHL Drafts, in exchange for Morgan Brady and affiliate player Alexander Nicklin as part of a trade announced Wednesday.

Timm has nearly 150 games of junior hockey experience in the USHL and North American Hockey League. The six-foot, three-inch Wisconsin native will become Waterloo's tallest player when he joins the team. Brady will complete his final USHL season with the Gamblers before moving north into the Upper Peninsula and joining the Michigan Tech Huskies next fall.

"This was not an easy decision; Morgan Brady has meant a great deal to our organization both on- and off the ice. He has been an outstanding leader, and we are extremely grateful for everything he has done for our team and our community," said Black Hawks General Manager Kevin Gibson. "This move allows us to focus on our long-term goals, and we are excited to welcome Adam to the Black Hawks organization. He brings a lot of size and experience to our lineup for a stretch run that starts in Fargo this weekend."

This season, Timm has played in 37 Gambler games, notching a goal and 12 assists. He had a pair of two-assist performances and recorded his first USHL goal on December 5th against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Timm also owns a +7 plus/minus differential this season.

Last season, he was the second-leading scorer for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, generating 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games. Timm split his prior NAHL season between Fairbanks and the Wisconsin Windigo. Across his time with both clubs, Timm skated in 106 NAHL games with 28 goals and 57 assists.

The draft picks Waterloo received in Wednesday's trade are fifth round selections during each of the next two USHL Drafts.

Brady played in 90 regular season games for the Black Hawks, including 31 this winter. He has three goals and 14 assists as a USHLer. In addition, he played in all 15 Waterloo postseason games last spring, notching one goal as Waterloo reached the championship series. Brady committed to Michigan Tech in January.

The Black Hawks travel to Fargo for games against the Force this Friday and Saturday.







