Zocco, Grimes, White Named Players of the Week

Thomas Zocco, Matthew Grimes, and Ajay White have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 8.

Thomas Zocco, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

NCAA Commitment: Merrimack College

Led all USHL skaters in scoring with three goals and four assists, extending his point streak to five games.

Scored in Sioux Falls' 6-3 win against Green Bay on Thursday, had two goals and two assists in the Stampede's 10-4 victory at Sioux City on Friday, then had a pair of helpers in Sioux Falls' return home for another 6-3 win against the Gamblers on Saturday.

Fired 13 shots and had a +2 rating over three games.

Matthew Grimes, D, Sioux Falls Stampede

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with teammate Jack Brauti, recording four points on two goals and two assists.

Assisted in the Stampede's 6-3 win against Green Bay on Thursday, had a goal and an assist in its 10-4 win against the Musketeers, and scored again in its 6-3 victory against the Gamblers.

Finished the week with two shots and a +3 rating. With goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, Grimes is on a four-game point streak for the second time this season.

Ajay White, G, Fargo Force

NCAA Commitment: University of St. Thomas

Stopped 25 of 26 shots on Friday, backstopping Fargo to a 4-1 win against Waterloo.

Turned aside 23 of 24 shots to complete the Force's sweep of the Black Hawks with a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Finished the week 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 1.00 goals against average, tying Madison's Caleb Heil for the best mark of the week among goalies with more than one game played, and a .960 save percentage, the highest mark for any goalie with more than 65 minutes played over the week.







