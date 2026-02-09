Josefsson-Westling Makes Pledge to Niagara University

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forward Dante Josefsson-Westling has announced his college commitment to Atlantic Hockey's Niagara University.

Josefsson-Westling is in his first season with the Fighting Saints and his first campaign playing in North America. Through 44 games for the Fighting Saints, the Swedish forward has 12 goals and 25 points for Dubuque. Josefsson-Westling is tied for second in the USHL with three shorthanded goals this season.

A native of Danderyd, Sweden, Josefsson-Westling plays in all three phases for the Fighting Saints and has been a key piece of the team's penalty kill this season.

"Dante has been a great addition to our culture both on and off the ice," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He brings a competitive spirit that pushes everyone else around him and we are very happy for him to earn a commitment."

Before joining the Saints, Josefsson-Westling played in the under-20 league in Sweden for Örebro HK, logging 58 points in 47 games throughout his third season with the program. Josefsson-Westling grew up playing for the SDE HF program and was a long-time teammate of Melvin Ekman before joining the Saints.

With his commitment to Niagara, Josefsson-Westling will skate for former Fighting Saints Head Coach Jason Lammers, who has been the Purple Eagles' head coach since leaving Dubuque in 2017.

Josefsson-Westling and the Fighting Saints return to the ice on Friday when they visit the USA NTDP U17s for the first of two games.







