Hawks Acquire Assets for Whiterabbit

Published on February 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks traded Ryan Whiterabbit to the Youngstown Phantoms Thursday, collecting multiple selections for each of the next two United States Hockey League Drafts.

Waterloo will receive picks during both Phase I and Phase II the next two years. Those opportunities include 2026 Phase I, Round 5 and Phase II, Round 2 choices, plus a 2027 Phase I, Round 3 and a conditional Phase II choice (no later than the 5th round). The deal also includes future considerations, while Youngstown adds Waterloo's 2026 Phase I, 9th round pick in addition to Whiterabbit. In an unrelated roster move also completed Thursday, the Black Hawks welcomed Dylan Nolan's return from injured reserve.

"Ryan Whiterabbit showed tremendous growth during his time in Waterloo. He embraced the opportunities to build all areas of his game and shows every sign of being a very good addition for Augustana next fall," said Black Hawks General Manager Kevin Gibson. "This move allows us to focus on our long-term goals while giving Ryan an opportunity to continue his junior career in a new situation. We wish him nothing but success."

Whiterabbit opened the 2024/25 season in the North American Hockey League with the Watertown Shamrocks. Last January, the Black Hawks added him as a depth defenseman, and he made 18 appearances with one assist across the last two-and-a-half months of the regular season. During the 2025 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs, Whiterabbit played in all 15 Hawks games, recording two assists and a +7 plus/minus differential.

This season, he had played in all 39 Waterloo contests and made a big jump offensively. Whiterabbit's 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) led all Hawks defensemen. He was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week on November 10th following a six-point weekend on the road against the Tri-City Storm. Seven of Whiterabbit's 2025/26 assists were tallied in power play situations, tying him for the team lead.

Meanwhile, Nolan now awaits his first game action since Thanksgiving. At the time of his injury, the 18-year-old had six goals and five assists in 18 games. His goal tally placed third on the Hawks, and his 11 points stood fifth. Upon his return, Nolan will also be Waterloo's plus/minus leader (+4).

The Black Hawks travel to Fargo for games on Friday and Saturday, then return to Young Arena for four straight beginning Friday, February 13th versus the Chicago Steel.







