Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols on Thursday

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (26-13-2-0, 54 pts) host the Madison Capitols (23-14-0-3, 49 pts) on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Style

The Fighting Saints launched 21-consecutive shots in a comeback win over Green Bay on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak.

Early in the second period, the Gamblers were outshooting the Saints 18-7. By early in the third period, it was 28-18 Saints and Dubuque took the lead in the game.

2. Clutch Comeback

Teddy Merrill tied the game in the second with his team-leading 23rd goal before Gavin Lock's team-best sixth game-winner came on a power play early in the third period.

The win brought Dubuque within two points of Green Bay for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Saints are ahead of the Capitols by five points in the standings entering play on Thursday.

3. Find Four

With four goals in Saturday's 4-2 win, the Fighting Saints improved their record to 21-0-0-0 when scoring 4 or more goals this season.

The Fighting Saints lead the league with 4.4 goals per game and have scored four-plus goals in each of their last six victories.

4. Dubuque Discipline

Dubuque has faced just five penalty-kill chances in the last three games and has stopped all five, entering the week with the fifth-best penalty kill in the USHL at 81.1%.

In the last meeting between the teams on Jan. 25, the Fighting Saints did not face a single Madison power-play chance.

5. Capitol Clicks

The Capitols have won eight of their last 10, entering the week as the hottest team in the USHL over that stretch.

In Saturday's 6-2 win over Omaha, defenseman Ronan Buckberger set a career-high with four points on two goals and two assists. This weekend ends a stretch with 12 of 15 games at home for the Capitols, where Madison is 12-6-0-3 as opposed to a 10-7-0-0 record on the road.

Thursday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







