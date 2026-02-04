Crudale Makes Division I Commitment to Army West Point

Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints goaltender Owen Crudale has announced his college commitment to Atlantic Hockey's Army West Point.

Crudale is in his first USHL season, playing in 13 games so far for the Fighting Saints. The goaltender has logged an .888 save percentage so far and seven wins for Dubuque.

Crudale comes from a family of military members, including his brother Wyatt currently serving in the Navy.

The goaltender joined the Saints after spending last season with the Philadelphia Rebels in the North American Hockey League. In Philadelphia, Crudale was coached by former Fighting Saints Assistant Coach Justin Hale.

Crudale and the Fighting Saints hit the ice again on Thursday against Madison for the first of a three-game week.







