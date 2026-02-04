Gamblers Acquire Defenseman Morgan Brady from the Waterloo Black Hawks
Published on February 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
The Green Bay Gamblers announced today the team has acquired defenseman Morgan Brady and affiliate Alexander Nicklin from the Waterloo Blackhawks in exchange for forward Adam Timm, a 2026 Phase I fifth-round pick, and a 2027 Phase I fifth-round pick.
Brady, a native of Woking, Alberta, has recorded one goal and four assists in 31 games with Waterloo this season. Last year, he was a member of the Black Hawks squad that advanced to the Clark Cup Final, appearing in all 15 postseason games, tallying one goal during the playoff run.
"Morgan is a player we jumped at the chance to add when the opportunity presented itself," Head Coach Pat McCadden said, "He was a huge part of Waterloo's playoff run to the Clark Cup last year, so bringing in someone with that experience was a no brainer. He's been a thorn in our side when playing against us the last 2 years so we couldn't be more excited to make him a Gambler,"
United States Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Gamblers Acquire Defenseman Morgan Brady from the Waterloo Black Hawks - Green Bay Gamblers
- Hawks Deal with Gamblers - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Steel Hit the Road to Battle Lumberjacks - Chicago Steel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Gamblers Stories
- Gamblers Acquire Defenseman Morgan Brady from the Waterloo Black Hawks
- Gunnar Conboy Returns to the International Stage with a Roster Spot on the U17 Five Nation Team
- Gamblers Fall to Dubuque on Teddy Bear Toss
- Andrew O'Sullivan Embraces Growing Role on Gamblers' Blue Line
- Dubuque Comes to Town in a Key Conference Match up for the Gamblers