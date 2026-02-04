Gamblers Acquire Defenseman Morgan Brady from the Waterloo Black Hawks

Published on February 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced today the team has acquired defenseman Morgan Brady and affiliate Alexander Nicklin from the Waterloo Blackhawks in exchange for forward Adam Timm, a 2026 Phase I fifth-round pick, and a 2027 Phase I fifth-round pick.

Brady, a native of Woking, Alberta, has recorded one goal and four assists in 31 games with Waterloo this season. Last year, he was a member of the Black Hawks squad that advanced to the Clark Cup Final, appearing in all 15 postseason games, tallying one goal during the playoff run.

"Morgan is a player we jumped at the chance to add when the opportunity presented itself," Head Coach Pat McCadden said, "He was a huge part of Waterloo's playoff run to the Clark Cup last year, so bringing in someone with that experience was a no brainer. He's been a thorn in our side when playing against us the last 2 years so we couldn't be more excited to make him a Gambler,"







