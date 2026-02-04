Steel Hit the Road to Battle Lumberjacks

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Coming off two big wins in Geneva, the Chicago Steel will look to replicate their results this weekend in Michigan as they conclude a four-game stretch against the Muskegon Lumberjacks with a pair of games on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6:10 pm CT and Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5:10 CT.

Following a road matchup at Waterloo on Friday, Feb. 13, Chicago will return home on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:05 pm CT to host a Fox Valley Celebration presented by McCormick FONA, a signature event in the team's Fox Valley Farewell Tour. Chicago will wear special jerseys for the game that feature different elements of the Fox Valley in a tribute to the team's 11 seasons in Geneva. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation.

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:05 pm CT is Part One of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can get their cards signed after the game during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

The Steel (18-16-5-2, 43 pts.) earned four of six possible points last weekend following a pair of hard-fought wins over the Lumberjacks. Chicago opened the weekend against Youngstown on Jan. 30 and had a 3-1 lead in the third period, but a five-minute power play late in the period assisted the Phantoms in scoring three unanswered goals in the final ten minutes of regulation to defeat the Steel 4-3 on Jan. 30. Trevor Shorter scored his first USHL goal in the loss.

Chicago turned things around while welcoming Muskegon to town the following night, potting four goals in the final two periods to down the Lumberjacks 4-3 and end a three-game losing streak. James Scantlebury scored twice in the win, accompanied by goals from Timo Kazda and Alex Assadourian.

The Lumberjacks drew within a goal in the second and third periods the following day, but Crowder's first career hat trick and a three-goal third period with a pair of empty net goals lifted the Steel to a 6-3 win to sweep the two-game set against Muskegon.

Crowder's hat trick capped off a six-point weekend that included his first four-point game on Feb. 1 (3G-1A). The Washington Capitals prospect was named Forward of the Week, marking the fourth weekly award earned by a Steel player this season. Crowder has been a consistent presence on the scoresheet, registering at least one point in each of his last four games (4G-3A).

Crowder sits second on the Steel in scoring, ranking second in points (28), goals (11), and assists (17). He is producing at a point-per-game pace and has already surpassed his total offensive output from last season, accomplishing the feat in 27 fewer games.

Forwards Ashton Schultz and Luke Goukler are both expected to appear in their 100th USHL games on Feb. 6. Schultz recorded an assist on Feb. 1 and has an assist in two of the last four games. He played 12 games with Sioux Falls before joining the Steel via trade early in the 2024-2025 season.

Goukler netted three points in Sunday's win (1G-2A) for his first three-point game since a hat trick on Sept. 19 at the USHL Fall Classic. The Merrimack commit has four points in the last three games (1G-3A) and was a +3 rating on Feb. 1. Goukler first appeared with the Steel in the 2023-2024 season and played with the Steel for the full 2024-2025 campaign.

Also appearing in a milestone game is Tobias Ohman, who is expected to skate in his 150th USHL game on Feb. 6. This season marks Ohman's third year with the Steel after debuting with the team in 2023-2024. He leads the squad in points (33) and assists (24) and is fourth in goals (9). The Swedish forward recorded a goal and an assist last weekend and had a +4 rating.

The Steel have earned a point in four of their last five road games and have been strong on the penalty kill in that stretch with an 89.4% success rate (17-for-19).

The Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-14-0-1, 53 pts.) dropped consecutive games for the second time in three weeks in their losses to Chicago last weekend. Their three goals in both games were the fewest they scored in consecutive outings since scoring three goals on Jan. 2, followed by a two-goal showing on Jan. 3. They were shut out in back-to-back games against Tri-City on Dec. 12 and 13.

Muskegon rookie forward Ty Bergeron recorded an assist in each game for Muskegon to extend his assist streak to three games (4A). He has found the scoresheet in four of the last five games (1G-4A) and has a +5 rating in that span. He ranks inside the USHL's top 20 in rookie scoring with 15 points (3G-12A).

Niles Benson scored three goals with two power play tallies over two games against the Steel for his first lamp-lighters since Jan. 17. The former Green Bay forward has notched 32 points, third-most for Muskegon (14G, 18A).

Goaltender Carl Axelsson missed both games against Chicago last weekend due to illness, leaving William Keane to fill in. It marked the first time Keane appeared in consecutive games this season and was the third consecutive game he allowed four goals. He has allowed at least four goals in each of his last seven starts. Axelsson has allowed two or fewer goals in five consecutive starts.

The Lumberjacks have lost three consecutive home games after a stretch that saw them win ten straight home contests from Oct. 18 to Jan. 2. They did not allow more than three goals in any of those wins and had a four-game streak where they allowed just one goal.

The Steel are 52-47-7-0 all-time against Muskegon and 24-22-4-0 on the road. The Lumberjacks prevailed in the last matchup in Muskegon with a 5-1 win on Nov. 9. Chuck Blanchard, Rudolfs Berzkalns, and Melvin Novotny each recorded a goal and an assist. Cole Tuminaro scored the lone Steel goal.

The two teams will meet one final time this season in a home-and-home series that starts in Muskegon on March 13 before returning to Geneva on March 14.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 6 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:10 pm CT)

Saturday, February 7 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (5:10 pm CT)

Friday, February 13 at Waterloo Black Hawks (6:35 pm CT)







