Crowder's Hat Trick Sends Steel to Second Straight Win over Muskegon

Published on February 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - A three-goal first period set the tone for Chicago, and Jackson Crowder helped seal the win with his first career hat trick as the Steel (18-16-5-2, 43 pts.) earned a hard-fought 6-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-14-0-1; 53 pts.) Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Early on, it looked like the Steel might cruise to their second straight victory over the Lumberjacks, but Muskegon scored twice in the second period to get within one and again drew within a score in the third, but Crowder's third tally and a pair of empty net goals closed the door.

Crowder scored his ninth, tenth, and eleventh goals and potted an assist for his first career four- point game.

Luke Goukler scored his eighth goal of the season, and Brady Kudrick and Cole Tuminaro each scored empty net goals.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 30 of 33 shots to record his fourth win of the season. He has helped the Steel earn a point in five of his last six starts.

Muskegon was penalized just 55 seconds in to Sunday's matinee and kept Chicago off the board on the power play, but the Steel broke down the door immediately after.

Five seconds after the penalty expired, Luke Goukler shoveled the puck down low to Ashton Schultz, who made his return to the lineup after a one-game suspension. Schultz circled behind the net and centered to Crowder, who negated a Muskegon stick-check and one-timed a shot through the five-hole of Muskegon netminder William Keane.

Just over six minutes later, Crowder cashed in with his second score. Tuminaro fired a stretch pass between defenders that bounced to Crowder for a breakaway, and he roofed a backhand shot to make it 2-0.

Chicago added one more tally to cap off a strong first frame. Off an offensive zone faceoff win, Goukler collected at the left half wall and threw a shot towards the goal. With Crowder providing a heavy screen, the puck leaked through Keane and in to make it a 3-0 Steel lead.

Chicago's three goals in the first period were the most since Nov. 7, when they scored four times in the first 20 minutes versus Omaha.

Muskegon came to life in the second period and got on the board just over four minutes in when a Ty Bergeron centering pass bounced to Jack Christ, who fired past the blocker of Charrois to make it 3-1.

Chicago was penalized shortly before the midway mark of the second frame, and the Lumberjacks took one minute to convert off a Niles Benson one-timer from the slot, making it a 3-2 game.

The Steel were penalized again shortly after the goal, but killed it off.

Shots favored Muskegon 17-16 heading to the third.

Crowder completed his hat trick at 11:49 of the third after a great cycle in the attacking zone.

Goukler dropped a pass to Kudrick, who skated down the right half wall and circled back at the icing line before directing a perfect pass to Crowder for a one-timer past Keane.

Muskegon replied less than two minutes later when Jake Stuart throttled a shot from the right circle that missed the net, but a fluky bounce off the glass directed to Benson to the left of the net where he shoveled it in to make it 4-3.

The Steel stayed strong defensively to stay in front, forcing Muskegon to empty its net for an extra attacker with 2:21 to play.

Chicago had several failed attempts on the open cage until Kudrick negated an icing call with an empty net goal that made it 5-3.

The Lumberjacks were issued an unsportsmanlike penalty after the goal, and on the ensuing power play with the net still empty, Tuminaro lobbed a 180-foot shot that split the posts to close out the win.

The two teams will continue the four-game stretch with a pair of matchups in Muskegon next weekend on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6:10 pm CT and Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5:10 pm CT.

The next home game for the Steel is Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:05 pm CT with a Fox Valley Celebration presented by McCormick FONA, a signature event in the team's Fox Valley Farewell Tour. Chicago will wear special jerseys for the game that feature different elements of the Fox Valley in a tribute to the team's 11 seasons in Geneva.

The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation.

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:05 pm CT is Part One of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can get their cards signed after the game during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 6 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:10 pm CT)

Saturday, February 7 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (5:10 pm CT)

Friday, February 13 at Waterloo Black Hawks (6:35 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

