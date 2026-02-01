Tri-City Ends Three-In-Three on Scouting with the Storm Day Sunday Afternoon at Viaero Center

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm end a three-game in three-day stretch with the conclusion of a two-game series against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Sunday is Scouting with the Storm Day presented by the Scouting America Mid-American Council. Tri-City will wear special scouting-themed uniforms during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game.

In addition, the Storm are offering Nebraska Lottery Family Packs for Sunday's matchup. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes 10 Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

To purchase tickets and Nebraska Lottery Family Packs, visit stormhockey.com.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (20-17-5, 45 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Beat Des Moines 3-1 on Saturday at Viaero Center

Lincoln Hjelm, Oliver Ozogany, Bode Laylin produced Storm goals, all of which were unanswered

Owen Nelson won his third straight start in net, halting 29 of 30 Buccaneer shots

Team Notes:

On season-long nine-game point streak, which is currently the longest active among USHL teams

Nine-game point streak is second-highest by a USHL team this season (Green Bay amassed a 14-game point streak between November 15-December 31)

Nine-game point streak is Tri-City's longest since stringing together nine consecutive games with a point between February 11-March 17, 2023

Last game without collecting at least one standings point: Friday, January 2 at Fargo (4-2 loss)

Five-game winning streak is tied for the longest active among USHL teams (Madison)

Five-game winning streak is team's longest since winning eight games in a row between February 18-March 11, 2023

Record in January: 8-1-1 (best Tri-City January record since 2022 when team went 9-0-0 during January)

8-1-1 record across last ten games is tied with Madison for best record in USHL during stretch

Season-high three games above .500

Have won five consecutive road games, the longest active such streak among USHL teams

Penalty kill (85.3%) ranks first in USHL

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: extended career-high point streak to ten games with assist on Saturday; streak is longest active among USHL players, five multi-point games and 15 total points (5-10-15) during current streak

Brecken Smith: on career-high six-game point streak, which is second-longest active among USHL players; has put up eight total points during streak (2-6-8) after recording two assists Saturday; notched 18 points (4-14-18) over his past 15 appearances

Cam Springer: on career-high five-game point streak after logging assist Saturday; six points (4-2-6) during current streak, which ties for third-longest active in league

Bode Laylin: six points (2-4-6) over his past five games; 26 points tie for sixth among USHL defenseman; five power play goals this season tie for second among USHL defenseman

Mason Jenson: Four points (1-3-4) over his past four games

Michal Pradel: has won three straight starts; four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders, 728 saves rank third, .917 save percentage is fourth, 2.51 goals against average ties for sixth

Owen Nelson: has won three straight starts; logged .942 save percentage over last three starts (81 saves on 86 shots)

Oliver Ozogany: 76 shots this season tie for fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for third among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (12-18-30) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (10-16-26) and Bode Laylin (6-20-26) follow

Des Moines (14-18-7, 35 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Snapped season-high three-game winning streak Saturday

Saturday: Ryland Randle tallied lone goal

Saturday: Netminder Andrei Nikolayev halted 14 of 16 Storm shots

Ryan Seelinger (21-24-45) leads team and ties for seventh among all USHL skaters in points, Blake Zielinski (13-17-30) follows

Season series: Sunday is the last of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Des Moines. The Storm are 2-2-1 against the Buccaneers this season, including 1-1-0 at Viaero Center.







