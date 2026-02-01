Gamblers Fall to Dubuque on Teddy Bear Toss
Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
GREEN BAY, WI - Green Bay forward Cruz Martin sent thousands of teddy bears onto the ice after he scored in the first period at the Resch Center for the 27th edition of Teddy Bear Toss Night in front of 7,893 fans, but the Gamblers fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-2 on Saturday.
Dubuque's Eetu Orpana opened the scoring on the power play 6:24 into the contest, but Martin found the back of the net six minutes later for his fourth goal of the season as stuffed animals for local hospitals and children's centers poured over the glass.
The Gamblers took the lead early in the second period after passes from Geno Carcone and Elliot Gulley found an open Andrew O'Sullivan, who fired home his seventh score of the season. The Fighting Saints responded eight minutes into the period with a goal from Teddy Merrill and took the lead 96 seconds into the final frame courtesy of a Gavin Lock goal. Dubuque tacked on an empty-net goal from Dante Josefsson-Westling with four seconds remaining to clinch the victory for the visitors.
Green Bay was outshot by Dubuque 33-24 and Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez finished with 29 saves.
The Gamblers hit the road to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede in a two-game series starting Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay will return to the Resch Center on Feb. 13 when the Gamblers take on the Lincoln Stars for Bud Night, Trade Workers Night and Sportsman Night at 7:05 p.m.
