Green Bay Gamblers Sign Reece Gault

Published on June 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that defenseman Reece Gault has signed a standard player agreement and will play for the team during the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Gault, 18, is a native of Oakbank, Man. He was chosen by the Gamblers in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2026 USHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound left-shooting rearguard scored eight goals and 44 points in 54 games with the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) during the 2025-26 season. In seven postseason games, Gault scored twice with three assists for Victoria.

Committed to Northern Michigan University, Gault was named to the BCHL's 2025-26 All-Rookie team after leading the league in points by first year defensemen.

Prior to the BCHL, Gault played for the Steinbach Pistons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL), registering five goals and 38 points in 52 games with three assists in six playoff games during the 2024-25 season. He is a product of the RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg and Eastman Selects minor hockey programs minor programs in his native Manitoba.

"Reece brings real skill and experience to our lineup," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He is coming off a great year in the BCHL, and we expect him to make a positive impact at both ends of the ice for us. We are excited to get him integrated into our group for the new season."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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