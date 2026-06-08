Green Bay Gamblers Sign Cruz Martin

Published on June 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that right wing Cruz Martin has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Martin, 18, is a St. Louis native and an undrafted free agent pickup by the Gamblers in December of 2024. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound Martin scored eight goals and 23 points in 55 games with the Gamblers during the 2025-26 season. He posted one goal and 4 points in 15 USHL games in 2024-25.

Prior to Green Bay, Martin played for the Springfield Jr. Blues in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he scored eight goals and 22 points in 40 games during the 2024-25 season. He is a product of the St. Louis AAA Blues and Carshield minor hockey organizations.

"We are excited to have Cruz back in Green Bay," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He took big steps in his development and should get even better in his second full season here with his speed, experience and ability to impact the game in all zones."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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