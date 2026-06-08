Green Bay Gamblers Sign Ethan Drabicki

Published on June 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that forward Ethan Drabicki has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 19-year-old from Livonia, Mich. was acquired from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in late Oct. 2025 for a Phase I 8th-round, and a Phase II 6th-round pick in the 2026 USHL Draft. The 6-foot, 180-pound left-shooting forward scored eight goals and 15 points in 46 games with the Gamblers after the trade, nine goals and 16 points in 54 games between the two USHL teams.

The former Detroit Victory Honda and Little Caesars star was originally selected in the 10th round, 139th overall, in the 2023 USHL Futures Draft by Muskegon. He played 24 regular season games with the Lumberjacks in the 2024-25 campaign, posting eight points. He was a member of the Muskegon's 2025 Clark Cup Championship squad.

"Ethan is a gamer," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "We made a great trade with Muskegon at the right time last season, and he fit right in with our group and culture by making an immediate impact. We are thrilled to have him back for this coming year."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

Green Bay Gamblers Sign Ethan Drabicki - Green Bay Gamblers

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