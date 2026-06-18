Green Bay Gamblers Sign Luke Pietila

Published on June 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that forward Luke Pietila has signed a standard player agreement and will play for the team during the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Pietila, 17, hails from Northville, Mich., and was selected by the Gamblers in the sixth round, 79th overall, in the 2025 USHL Futures Draft. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound left wing scored 48 goals and 89 assists for 137 points in 84 games with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 16U team during the 2025-26 season. Additionally, he posted three goals and nine points in five MAHA playoff games. In five games at the USA Hockey Tier 1 National Championship tournament in De Pere, Wis. in late March, Pietila tallied a goal and six points, leading his team to the semifinal round.

He made his Green Bay Gamblers debut on Sep. 26, 2025, against the Muskegon Lumberjacks, playing two USHL games as an affiliate player last season. Pietila also appeared in three USHL games for the U.S. National Team Development Program under-17 squad.

Prior to being drafted by Green Bay, he played for the Detroit Honeybaked 15-only team during the 2024-25 season, posting 41 goals and 89 points in 80 games.

"Luke is the definition of a Gambler," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "He brings a real blend of scoring skill, intelligence and character to go with a relentless work ethic. He is coachable, makes an impact over all 200 feet of the ice and is someone we are thrilled to welcome to our team for the entire season."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

Green Bay Gamblers Sign Luke Pietila - Green Bay Gamblers

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