Green Bay Gamblers Sign Luciano Bruno

Published on June 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that forward Luciano Bruno has signed a standard player agreement and will play for the team during the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 19-year-old native of Woodbridge, Ont. just completed a top season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) with the Toronto Patriots. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound right wing tallied 27 goals and 71 points in just 38 games. He followed the regular season up with 10 goals and 27 points in the playoffs (in 20 games), leading the Patriots to the OJHL championship. In five Centennial Cup tournament games played against all other Tier 2 championship teams, Bruno scored six goals and 11 points. In 84 career games with Toronto, he has 45 goals and 117 points.

Bruno is committed to Clarkson University for the 2027-28 season.

Prior to his junior career, Bruno was a standout minor hockey player with the Don Mills Flyers, Vaughan Kings and Toronto Jr. Canadiens programs.

"Luciano is a great addition to our hockey club," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He is talented, productive, plays with high pace and brings a wealth of junior experience to the room. We are excited to bring him to Green Bay for the new season."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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