Green Bay Gamblers Sign Ethan Sturgis

Published on June 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that forward Ethan Sturgis has signed a standard player agreement and will play for the team during the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 18-year-old from Minnetonka, Minn. was chosen by the Gamblers in the fifth round, 81st overall, in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound right wing appeared in six USHL games with the Gamblers, registering a pair of assists in the 2025-26 season.

He spent most of the year as captain of the Minnetonka Skippers varsity team, scoring 17 goals and 32 points in 30 games, helping lead his club to the 2026 Minnesota State Tournament and championship contest. In two seasons on the Skippers varsity squad, Sturgis tallied 27 goals and 52 points in 57 games. He also played in the Upper Midwest Fall Elite League for Team MPLS Magazine, posting 9-12-22 totals in 33 games over two years.

Committed to Dartmouth College, Sturgis is the 209th-ranked North American skater on the NHL Central Scouting Service's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

"Ethan came in after his high school season ended and made an immediate positive impact for us," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "He's big, fast, plays a superb three-zone game and brings the right element to our culture. We're extremely pleased that he will be with us for the full upcoming season."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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