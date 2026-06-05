Green Bay Gamblers Sign Joey Slavick

Published on June 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that goaltender Joseph Slavick has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 19-year-old native of Westland, Mich. was chosen by the Gamblers in the third round, 38th overall, in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound netminder posted a 17-9-2 record and 3.47 goals against average and a shutout in 29 games played in the 2025-26 season.

The former Detroit Little Caesars standout was selected for the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2023, spending two years in Plymouth with Team USA and recording 23 career wins and four shutouts with Team USA before joining the Gamblers for the 2024-25 campaign.

Slavick was instrumental in Green Bay's 14-game win streak from Nov. 15- Dec. 31, 2025: he won eight consecutive starts and earned USHL Goaltender of the Week honors the last week in November, going 3-0 with a shutout against the Chicago Steel and Sioux City Musketeers. During the streak, Slavick posted victories in 11 of the 14 games.

"Joey is an important piece for our hockey club," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He brings a wealth of experience and has won some big games for us, so we are excited to have him back in Green Bay."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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