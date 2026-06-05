Ty Bergeron to Join Windsor Spitfires

Published on June 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ty Bergeron for his time as a Lumberjack. It was announced Friday afternoon that Ty will be joining the OHL's Windsor Spitfires for the 2026-27 season.

A native of Flat Rock, MI, Bergeron signed a Tender agreement with the Lumberjacks for the 2025-26 season and was a large part of the 2026 Eastern Conference Championship. In 55 regular-season games, Bergeron recorded 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points as one of the youngest players in the USHL. During the Clark Cup Playoffs, Bergeron added 4 points in 16 games played. During the season, Bergeron represented the United States at the U17 Four Nations Tournament and World Under-17 Challenge, helping the Red, White, and Blue to a Silver Medal.

Ty is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft and is considered a top prospect in the 2010 birth group. We wish Ty the best as he continues his hockey career.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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