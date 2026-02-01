Herd Earn First Weekend Sweep of 2026 with 6-3 Win over Black Hawks

Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks to earn their first weekend sweep of 2026 with a 6-3 victory. Matthew Grimes opened the scoring early in the first period to set the tone, while Isaac Davis netted his first USHL goal to put the Stampede back in front. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 21 saves between the pipes to earn his 21st win of the season.

The Stampede started hot, netting a goal just 55 seconds into the contest. Defenseman Matthew Grimes scored on a quick one-timer from the low slot that beat the Waterloo goaltender glove side. Wade Weil and JJ Monteiro picked up the assists on the play.

The Black Hawks responded with a goal at 4:56 and took their first lead of the night at 11:47. Shortly after Waterloo took the lead, the Stampede were called for their first penalty of the weekend on a slashing call against Dane Sorensen. The Black Hawks' power play lasted just 22 seconds before they were whistled for a penalty of their own. What initially appeared to be a double minor for high sticking, as Brent Solomon headed to the locker room to be treated, was instead ruled a two-minute checking-from-behind penalty.

Neither team capitalized on the brief power-play opportunities, and the game returned to 4-on-4 at 16:12 when Logan Renkowski and Morgan Brady were called for roughing following a post-whistle scrum. Sioux Falls tied the game during the 4-on-4 when Cooper Soller tipped in a Noah Mannausau shot from the slot after traffic cleared in front of the net. The game remained tied at two as the teams headed into the first intermission.

The pace slowed in the second period until 8:43, when the Stampede earned their first full power play of the night after Owen DeGraff was called for high sticking. Sioux Falls was unable to convert, but less than 30 seconds later affiliate Isaac Davis scored his first USHL goal. Davis fired a one-timer from the slot that sent him to his knees, with Matthew Grimes picking up the assist for his second point of the night.

At 13:57, Stampede defenseman Jack Brauti was called for a cross-checking minor and was subsequently issued a ten-minute misconduct following an argument with an official. The Stampede penalty kill shut down the Black Hawks' power play, allowing Sioux Falls to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission after outshooting Waterloo 15-7 in the period.

Just 1:45 into the third period, Logan Renkowski provided some much-needed insurance with his 26th goal of the season, finishing a rebound after a Joey Macrina shot from in front of the net. A couple of minutes later, the Black Hawks responded to cut the Stampede lead back to one.

At 6:46, the Stampede drew another penalty but came up empty on the power play. Sioux Falls finished the weekend 0-for-6 with the man advantage. Despite the power-play struggles, the Stampede held the Black Hawks at bay, even as Waterloo pulled goaltender Dane Callaway for an extra attacker.

The Herd sealed the win with two empty-net goals in the final 1:04, scored by defenseman Wade Weil and forward Cooper Soller. With 24 seconds remaining, Matthew Grimes and Morgan Brady were both sent to the locker room with roughing double minors after Brady made contact with Stampede goaltender Linards Feldbergs.

The Stampede earned four points and completed the weekend sweep with the 6-3 victory.

Feldbergs finished the night with 21 saves, improving to 21-9-1-0 on the season. His save percentage now sits at .906, and his goals-against average is 2.64.

The Stampede return to action Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center against the Green Bay Gamblers. The series wraps up Saturday on Super Hero Night as Sioux Falls concludes Eastern Conference play.

In just 14 days, the Fighting Wiener Dogs return to the ice as the Herd hosts the 19th Annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races on February 14.







