Stampede Top Hawks, 6-3

Published on January 31, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Sioux Falls Stampede fired 42 shots on net Saturday, producing enough chances to upend the Waterloo Black Hawks 6-3 at Young Arena.

The well-attended contest brought 3,144 fans to the rink, the second-largest crowd to see a Black Hawks home game in 2025/26. The audience was just 14 shy of matching Waterloo's total from Thanksgiving.

Both teams held a lead during the opening period. Sioux Falls scored first, 55 seconds into the game, when Matthew Grimes moved below the left dot and put a shot inside the opposite post.

The Hawks reeled off a succession of chances before getting an equalizer at 4:56. Rio Treharne gained possession on the wall, making a quick handoff to Owen DeGraff, who squeezed a fast-moving wrister past Linards Feldbergs.

Cullen Emery put Waterloo in front at 11:47. Collecting the puck in the right corner, he was uncosted to the edge of the crease and found room to flip a backhander inside the opposite post.

However, the Stampede claimed an tying tally from Cooper Soller during a four-on-four sequence at 17:37. He redirected a shot past Dane Callaway while jostling the Hawks' goaltender at the edge of the crease.

The Stampede then notched the only goal of the second period. Grimes swooped in from the left point to steal a pass, setting up a one-timer from the left dot by Isaac Davis at 11:05.

The night's key goal came at 1:45 of the third period. A Black Hawk was upended before he could reach a puck near the blue line; that allowed the Stampede to regain possession, leading to a shot by Joey Macrina and a rebound goal by Logan Renkowski.

DeGraff scored his second of the night just over two minutes later. A quick-passing sequence from Atte Vikla to Treharne helped spring DeGraff up the slot, and he pushed a chance past the outstretched left pad of Feldbergs.

However, the Hawks were limited to four total shots in the final period and couldn't generate a tying goal. Instead, Wade Weil scored into an empty net with 1:04 left to play. Soller added his second with less than 15 seconds to go, also with Callaway on the Black Hawks' bench.

Saturday wrapped up Waterloo's run of four consecutive home games. Next weekend, the Hawks go on the road to visit the Fargo Force on Friday and Saturday.

Sioux Falls 2 1 3 - 6

Waterloo 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Sioux Falls, Grimes 4 (Weil, Monteiro), 0:55. 2, Waterloo, DeGraff 5 (Treharne), 4:56. 3, Waterloo, Emery 5 (Carlson, Vikla), 11:47. 4, Sioux Falls, Soller 16 (Mannausau, Zocco), 17:37. Penalties-Sorensen Sf (slashing), 13:48; Merrick Wat (checking from behind), 14:10; Renkowski Sf (roughing), 16:12; Brady Wat (roughing), 16:12.

2nd Period-5, Sioux Falls, Davis 1 (Grimes), 11:05. Penalties-DeGraff Wat (high sticking), 8:43; Brauti Sf (cross checking, misconduct-abuse of official), 13:57.

3rd Period-6, Sioux Falls, Renkowski 26 (Macrina), 1:45. 7, Waterloo, DeGraff 6 (Treharne, Vikla), 3:53. 8, Sioux Falls, Weil 2 18:56 (EN). 9, Sioux Falls, Soller 17 (Mannausau, Schultz), 19:45 (EN). Penalties-DeGraff Wat (cross checking), 6:46; Grimes Sf (roughing dbl minor), 19:36; Brady Wat (roughing dbl minor), 19:36.

Shots on Goal-Sioux Falls 15-15-12-42. Waterloo 13-7-4-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux Falls 0 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Sioux Falls, Feldbergs 21-9-1-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 3-1-0-1 (40 shots-36 saves).

A-3,144







