Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

January 27, 2026

Best in the West

For the second consecutive weekend, the Black Hawks play two home games against the same opponent. This Friday and Saturday, the visitors will be the Sioux Falls Stampede, with both games beginning at 6:35 p.m. The Stampede have been the Western Conference leaders since before the USHL's Christmas break. They have also been one of the USHL's best road teams and the only club in the Western Conference currently with a double-digit road win total. Sioux Falls is currently the lone Western team the Black Hawks haven't met. Meanwhile, Sioux Falls has faced every other USHL team (both conferences) at least once.

Six for 16

Forward Rio Treharne has six points (three goals, three assists) so far this month. He also had six points (two goals, four assists) in December and six points (all assists) in November. This weekend is the Northern Michigan recruit's opportunity to break into bigger monthly numbers. He is currently Waterloo's leading scorer during January. Treharne has also climbed to third in team scoring for the season with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and ranks second in assists. He has appeared in 35 of Waterloo's 37 games.

Back with the Black Hawks

Dane Callaway has rejoined the Black Hawks. The goaltender was with Waterloo temporarily during Phileas Lachat's absence at the World Junior Championships earlier this month. Callaway posted a 3-0-0 mark in his Hawks appearances, turning aside 96.2 percent of the shots he faced and delivering a 1.13 goals-against average. The Duluth native has spent most of this season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League. Since his last Black Hawks appearance on January 2nd, Callaway went 3-0-1 in five NAHL games, including a 16-save shutout against the St. Cloud Norsemen on January 9th.

Closer than It Looks

The Tri-City Storm scored empty net goals in both games against the Black Hawks last weekend. Waterloo has conceded 15 empty-netters this season, considerably affecting the Hawks' overall goal differential. Opponents have scored 122 times; the Hawks have produced 111 goals (including eight into vacant nets). Waterloo allowed 20 empty net goals in 2021/22, the team's highest count during the current century.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks had 2-0 and 3-2 leads on Friday, but the Tri-City Storm swooped past Waterloo with a three-goal third period, and the game finished 5-3. Jakeb Lynch recorded a goal and an assist in the loss. On Saturday, Toby Carlson also produced a goal and an assist, but the Hawks never led during a 5-2 rematch. The losses drop Waterloo's January record to 2-7-0.

