Trio of Storm Home Games this Weekend Highlighted by Special Jersey Day, Ticket Deals

Published on January 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm will host three games in three days this weekend at Viaero Center, highlighted by a special jersey day and ticket deals.

It commences on Friday night when Tri-City takes on Sioux City at 7:05 pm CT. The Storm and Musketeers are the hottest teams in the USHL Western Conference. Each squad has won seven of its past ten games.

Kid's tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

On Saturday, the Storm welcome the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 6:05 pm CT puckdrop.

Sunday, Tri-City closes the weekend against Des Moines on Scouting with the Storm Day presented by the Scouting America Mid-American Council. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm CT. Tri-City will wear special scouting-themed uniforms during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game.

In addition, the Storm are offering Nebraska Lottery Family Packs on Sunday. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes 10 Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

To purchase tickets and Nebraska Lottery Family Packs, visit stormhockey.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.