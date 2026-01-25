Storm Sweep for Split

Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Tri-City Storm jumped ahead with two early goals Saturday at Young Arena, then stayed out of reach to defeat the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2.

It was a follow-up to Tri-City's 5-3 win during the weekend opener. The away team won all four games during the season series. Waterloo had claimed a pair of victories in Kearney, Nebraska, back in November, yielding an even split between the two sides during the 2025/26 campaign.

In the series finale, Tri-City was ahead 2-0 before the game was three minutes old. Mason Jenson notched the first score at 1:37, flipping his chance into an open side thanks to Connor Brown's pass on a two-on-one rush. Shortly thereafter, the Storm went to a power play, and Paul Bloomer banged in the rebound of his own initial redirection at 2:22.

Toby Carlson cut into the lead with a Black Hawks goal at 13:18. Camped at the top of the crease, he lifted in Trevor O'Donohue's feed which originated from behind the goal.

However, the Storm went back ahead by two at 18:31. After an icing faceoff, Cameron Springer tipped a shot by Maxwell Dessner, to reestablish the multigoal margin.

The second period came and went with no change in score. The Hawks had approximately two-and-a-half minutes of power play time on either side of the second intermission but could not capitalize on a major kneeing penalty called against Frantisek Netusil.

Instead, Tri-City added to their lead during a subsequent power play at 5:12. An errant shot hit the end boards, leaving Brown with open side when the puck sprang to the opposite post.

Jackson Schneider drew Waterloo back within two at 7:29. His first USHL goal came from near the left dot when Cullen Emery pushed the puck his way from behind the net.

Yet the game finished with Tri-City back up by three as the result of Carson Pilgrim's empty net goal with 4:23 remaining.

The Black Hawks finish January with home games next weekend against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Friday, Waterloo will celebrate Tommy Hawk's birthday, then Saturday is National Hot Chocolate Day, presented by Kwik Star. For tickets to either game, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Tri-City 3 0 2 - 5

Waterloo 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Tri-City, Jenson 10 (Brown, Kozak), 1:37. 2, Tri-City, Bloomer 7 (Pilgrim, Ozogany), 2:22 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Carlson 6 (O'Donohue, Vikla), 13:18. 4, Tri-City, Springer 9 (Dessner, Dahms), 18:31. Penalties-Schneider Wat (cross checking), 2:04; Carlson Wat (hooking), 4:01; Vikla Wat (interference), 7:22; Bloomer Tc (roughing), 8:23; Jenson Tc (cross checking), 8:23; Whiterabbit Wat (roughing), 8:23; Netusil Tc (roughing), 20:00; Rohloff Tc (roughing dbl minor), 20:00; Merrick Wat (roughing dbl minor), 20:00; Rieber Wat (roughing), 20:00.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Netusil Tc (major-kneeing, game misconduct), 17:31.

3rd Period-5, Tri-City, Brown 6 (Dahms, Jarvis), 5:12 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Schneider 1 (Emery, Carlson), 7:29. 7, Tri-City, Pilgrim 12 (Smith, Jenson), 15:37 (EN). Penalties-Merrick Wat (slashing), 3:25; Dahms Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 10:28; Treharne Wat (slashing), 10:28.

Shots on Goal-Tri-City 10-14-9-33. Waterloo 11-8-6-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 2 / 4; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Tri-City, Nelson 5-8-1-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 5-11-1-1 (4 shots-2 saves); Chambre 3-10-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-2,892







United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.