Stars Thrash Lancers in Front of Sellout Crowd

January 24, 2026

LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (20-17-2-0) thrashed the Omaha Lancers in front of a sellout crowd at the Ice Box on Saturday night.

The Stars would strike first in the contest. Layne Loomer would be left alone on the back-post on the power-play and put home the puck to give the Stars the lead. Omaha would even the game up less than two minutes later, and the game would be knotted at one heading into the first intermission.

Omaha would carry a power-play into the second period, where they would score only their 14th power-play goal of the season to take the lead. The Lancers would then find themselves on the five-minute-major power-play, but a great kill by the Stars thwarted that opportunity. Lincoln would soon get a man-advantage of their own, and Layne Loomer would pot his second goal of the night to tie the game up on the power-play. The game would be knotted at two heading into the final period.

The third period would be all Stars. Lincoln would add four goals in the frame with goals from Josef Eichler, Nate Pederson, Kade Kohanski, and Brady Cunningham. Lincoln outshot the Lancers 25-19 across the final 40 minutes of the game.

The Stars are back in action on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center against the Sioux City Musketeers.







