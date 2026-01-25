Storm Sweep Black Hawks with 5-2 Saturday Win at Young Arena

Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - Four Tri-City Storm players notched multiple points as the Storm defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 on Saturday night to sweep a two-game weekend series at Young Arena.

Tri-City (18-17-5, 41 pts) returned above the .500 mark for the first time since November 1. The Storm are 5-1-1 since January 1. Waterloo (12-23-2, 26 pts) has dropped five consecutive games.

An eventful first period started off with a bang. Tri-City took a 2-0 lead inside the first two and a half minutes of the game.

The Storm began the scoring at the 1:37 mark of the opening period. As Tri-City rushed with pace toward the Black Hawk net, Connor Brown fed Mason Jenson on the back door of the Waterloo cage. Jenson reached to tap the puck over the outstretched right pad of Black Hawk starting goaltender Phileas Lachat for his tenth goal of the season.

Just 45 seconds later, as the Storm worked on a power play, Paul Bloomer finished a rebound near Lachat's crease after the netminder padded a Carson Pilgrim shot from the left circle. The Chicago native has now scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

The Black Hawks pulled Lachat after Bloomer's tally, replacing him in net with Michael Chambre, who started Friday's series opener.

Waterloo got on the board at the 13:18 mark of the opening period. Trevor O'Donohue collected the puck below the Tri-City goal line, then quickly passed to Toby Carlson in front of the Storm crease. Carlson fired a rapid shot into the top left corner of the Storm net past goaltender Owen Nelson for his sixth marker of the year.

Tri-City regained its two-goal advantage with just under 90 seconds left in the first. Cam Springer tipped a Maxwell Dessner shot from the right point through Chambre's five hole for his third marker in as many games.

No goals were scored in the second, where Tri-City outshot Waterloo 14-8.

Tri-City grew its lead to 4-1 with another power play tally at the 5:12 mark of the third. Ashton Dahms, positioned in the right circle, fired a shot wide of Chambre. The puck pinballed off the end boards to Connor Brown in the left circle. The former Black Hawk quickly flipped a shot past the netminder for his sixth goal of the year.

Waterloo closed the gap just over two minutes later. Off a Cullen Emery feed below the goal line, Jackson Schneider sent a snapshot from the top of the left circle beyond Nelson to the top left corner of the Storm net. The tally was Schneider's first career USHL marker.

Down 4-2 with approximately five minutes to go, Waterloo pulled Chambre for an extra attacker. Tri-City found the vacant cage not long thereafter. After skating with the puck up the right wing through neutral ice, Brecken Smith fed Pilgrim on the left side of the Waterloo zone. Pilgrim ripped the puck home for his fourth multi-point game in January.

Nelson stopped 23 of 25 Black Hawk shots in his first appearance since January 9. Chambre halted 26 of 28 Storm attempts after taking over for Lachat, who saved two of four Tri-City shots in his 2:22 of action during the game.

Pilgrim (1-1-2), Brown (1-1-2), Jenson (1-1-2), and Dahms (0-2-2) each registered multiple points for Tri-City. Carlson (1-1-2) found the scoresheet multiple times for Waterloo.

Up next: Tri-City returns home for three games in three days next weekend. The Storm host Sioux City on Friday (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) before taking on Des Moines Saturday (6:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Sunday (3:05 pm CT puckdrop).

Sunday is Scouting with the Storm Night presented by the Scouting America Mid-American Council. Tri-City will wear special scouting-themed uniforms during the contest that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game.

For tickets to next weekend's matchups, visit stormhockey.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.