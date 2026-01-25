Betzold Nets Two Power-Play Goals to Lead Stampede to 4-1 Win over Fighting Saints

Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Sioux Falls Stampede bounced back from a rough loss last night to defeat the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-1. Ryder Betzold led the team with two power-play goals in the first half of the game, while Joey McGraw added a goal in the third. Linards Feldbergs had an impressive 36-save performance in his start in net.

After a fast and chippy start last night, the first half of the period started quite calmly. Both teams saw offensive chances, but neither was able to break through the netminders. The first bit of action on the scoresheet came at 17:16 when the Saints' Teddy Merrill was called for slashing Brock Schultz. After continued struggles on the power play, Sioux Falls finally broke through with a quick one-timer in the low slot from Ryder Betzold, assisted by Brent Solomon and Cooper Soller. The goal gave the Stampede momentum through the rest of the period.

After a very calm first period compared to last night, tension between the teams picked up with just 35 seconds remaining. Cooper Soller accidentally ran into Teddy Merrill, who took exception to the contact. Wade Weil stepped in for Soller and dropped the gloves with Merrill. After landing a few punches, the two were broken up by the referees and 5-on-5 play continued. The Herd took a few more offensive chances late in the period but headed to the locker room with just a 1-0 lead.

After some late first-period penalties, the second period doled out even more penalties to both teams. Just 1:10 into the period, the Stampede were called for too many men. The Herd killed off the penalty, served by Cade Strom, but continued to get into penalty trouble. At 5:43, goal scorer Ryder Betzold was called for tripping, and just one minute and nine seconds later, Joey McGraw joined him in the penalty box.

McGraw's high-sticking penalty put the Saints on a 5-on-3 power play, which they took advantage of. Just 10 seconds in, Colin Frank netted a goal to tie the game. Sioux Falls killed off the remainder of McGraw's penalty to keep the game tied. Nearly 30 seconds after the penalty kill, the Stampede drew a penalty of their own when Jack Brauti was checked from behind. The Stampede's first power-play unit took advantage once again with another one-timer from Ryder Betzold. Prunty and Solomon were credited with assists on the play.

After regaining the lead, the Stampede faced more pressure as two more penalties were called against them. The group killed them off and maintained momentum despite being outshot 20-3 in the second period.

Penalty trouble continued into the third period for both teams. Prior to the penalties, the Stampede added an insurance goal when Joey McGraw netted his seventh of the season. McGraw scored with a one-timer from the high slot after Brock Schultz won the faceoff. Shortly after, Schultz went to the box for a check from behind against Teddy Merrill, who appeared to already be falling when contact was made.

The Stampede earned their sixth penalty kill of the game before Jack Brauti was called for head contact. Once again, the Sioux Falls penalty kill was successful. Shortly after, Brent Solomon took a stick up high, drawing a double-minor penalty. After the whistle, Teddy Merrill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Stampede a 5-on-3 advantage. Sioux Falls struggled to convert and even gave up a shorthanded chance, but goaltender Linards Feldbergs continued his impressive performance between the pipes.

With 1:20 remaining, the Saints pulled their goaltender, allowing Brock Schultz to score an empty-net goal and seal the 4-1 win for the Stampede.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made an impressive return between the pipes after not earning a start for a week. He made 36 saves to improve to 19-9-1-0 on the season. The Latvian netminder holds a .908 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average.

The Stampede will head to Waterloo next weekend for two 6:35 p.m. games. Fans in Sioux Falls can stop by either Buffalo Wild Wings location on Friday night for another Stampede watch party.

Just three weeks from tonight, the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs return to the ice! More than 50 dogs will take the ice in two heats to determine which four advance to the second-intermission championship. Tickets to THE BEST DAY OF THE YEAR will sell out, so be sure to grab yours today!







