Herd Nets Three Goals in the Second Period to Make Gamblers Fold, 6-3

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede took down the Green Bay Gamblers 6-3 in the opening game of their three-in-three weekend. Cooper Soller led the way with two goals, while Joey Macrina, Thomas Zocco, and Logan Renkowski also found the back of the net. Linards Feldbergs once again impressed between the pipes, stopping 29 shots.

The first period set the tone for the rest of the game, featuring goals, penalties, and mounting frustration on both sides. Nearly five minutes in, Stampede head coach Ryan Cruthers challenged for a major penalty, but after review, the Stampede lost their timeout and no penalty was assessed.

A couple of minutes later, a much-anticipated fight broke out behind the Green Bay net after Stampede forward Thomas Holtby collided with Gamblers defenseman Mace'o Phillips. Both players received five-minute majors and 10-minute misconduct penalties.

At 7:44, the Stampede drew the first penalty of the game on a trip against Brock Schultz. One minute into the power play, Cooper Soller opened the scoring, burying a rebound off a Logan Renkowski shot that left the stick side of the Green Bay net wide open.

Just a minute later, Joey Macrina netted his 14th goal of the season to give the Herd a 2-0 lead. Macrina carried the puck into the zone and beat the Green Bay defense, finishing with a one-timer from the slot. Sioux Falls had two more power-play opportunities before the end of the period but came up empty, still taking a two-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Both teams came out with pace in the second period. Just 38 seconds in, Green Bay scored their first goal of the night on a controversial play. Although the puck clearly crossed the goal line, there were questions about whether the whistle had already been blown. After a lengthy review, officials ruled it a good goal-a decision the Stampede coaching staff disagreed with. The goal cut the Stampede lead to one.

At 2:53, the second fight of the night erupted when Dane Sorensen dropped the gloves with Nate Knuston after the Gamblers took exception to a Sorensen hit. On the same play, Sorensen received a minor penalty for boarding, while forward Joe McGraw was assessed a double minor for high-sticking, putting the Stampede on a 5-on-3 penalty kill for two minutes.

About a minute and a half into the power play, the Gamblers tied the game with a man-advantage goal. Sioux Falls successfully killed off the remainder of McGraw's double minor.

At 8:35, Thomas Zocco scored his 15th goal of the season to reclaim the lead for the Herd. Zocco blasted a slap shot from the blue line, aided by a perfect screen from Cooper Soller that allowed the puck to sneak past the Green Bay goaltender. On the same play, Nick Bienstock was called for cross-checking, putting the Stampede back on the power play.

Less than a minute into the man advantage, Sioux Falls struck again. Logan Renkowski scored with a wrist shot from in front of the net, assisted by Jack Brauti and Ryder Betzold.

At 12:38, Cooper Soller netted his second goal of the night just seconds after another Green Bay penalty expired. Soller fired a shot from below the goal line that deflected off the Green Bay goaltender and crossed the line. Following the goal, the Gamblers pulled starting netminder Joey Slavick in favor of Leo Henriquez, who made five saves to close out the period and prevent further damage.

With 46 seconds remaining in the second period, the Stampede challenged another play for a major penalty. Once again, the call went against them, resulting in a delay-of-game minor.

Green Bay struck early once more in the third period, scoring just 33 seconds in on a quick one-timer that beat Feldbergs on the stick side. The goal put the Stampede on their heels briefly, but they quickly regained control of the game's pace.

At 14:58, Green Bay was whistled for a cross-checking penalty. Sioux Falls was unable to convert on the ensuing power play, but at 19:04, JJ Monteiro sealed the 6-3 victory with an empty-net goal.

Stampede starting goaltender Linards Feldbergs finished with 29 saves, improving his record to 22-9-1 on the season. He now holds a .906 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average.

The Stampede will travel to Sioux City for a Friday night matchup before wrapping up their series with the Gamblers on Saturday night. Saturday is Super Hero Night, presented by Diamond Mowers, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.

