Seven-Goal First Period Fuels Herd's 10-4 Victory

Published on February 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Herd defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 10-4 on Saturday night in the second game of their weekend series. Eight different players from the Herd found the back of the net, including newcomers Christian Chouha and Tobias Ohman, while goaltender Waylon Esche made several key saves to help secure the dominant win.

The Herd wasted no time getting on the board, opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the game. Markus Jakobsen fired a shot through traffic from the high slot that initially was waved off for goaltender interference. After review, the goal stood, with assists credited to Noah Mannausau and Brock Schultz.

At 3:24, Joey Macrina took a major hit to the knees from Luke Garry, who received a five-minute major and a ten-minute misconduct after head coach Ryan Cruthers challenged the call. The Herd capitalized on the extended power play with two goals. JJ Monteiro scored first with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle, assisted by Jack Brauti and Thomas Zocco. Just three minutes later, Zocco tucked the puck under the crossbar, with Monteiro earning the assist.

At 8:44, newcomer Christian Chouha netted his first goal with the Herd, breaking free at the offensive blue line and burying a rebound. Thomas Holtby picked up the assist. Noah Mannausau later took a tripping penalty at 11:25, but the Herd penalty kill held strong.

The offensive momentum continued as Ryder Betzold finished a feed through the slot from Tobias Ohman. Logan Renkowski appeared to score shortly after, but the puck rang off the crossbar and the goal was waved off following a lengthy review. At 18:49, Matthew Grimes extended the Herd lead to 6-0 with a shot from the left circle that beat the goaltender off the pad, assisted by Chouha and Holtby. Just before the period ended, Renkowski added another tally, slipping the puck through the goaltender's five-hole off a pass from Jack Brauti. The Herd carried a commanding 7-0 lead into the first intermission and outshot Sioux City 13-7.

The second period slowed compared to the opening frame. Early penalties to Wade Weil and Luke Garry resulted in four-on-four play. The Musketeers scored their first goal of the night on a backdoor pass that left Esche stranded. Sioux City later took a bench minor for too many men on the ice, but the Herd power play was cut short when Anthony Bongo was assessed a hooking penalty at 5:55 while defending a breakaway. The Herd successfully killed the penalty.

At 17:49, Thomas Zocco scored his second goal of the night, tucking the puck just under the goaltender's pad, with Bongo earning the assist. Sioux City quickly answered with another goal of their own, and the period ended with the Herd leading 8-3.

Scoring slowed in the third period, but penalties did not. The Herd took multiple penalties in the opening five minutes, while Sioux City also took one, resulting in a Musketeers power play. Tensions flared when Jack Brauti and Luke Garry got in a scrum. What initially appeared to be a Stampede power play quickly shifted when Brauti took a final shot at Garry on his way to the box. Brauti was briefly sent to the locker room but shortly after was allowed to return to the game.

At 7:33, the Musketeers scored their final goal of the night and soon after pulled goaltender Jack Fichthorn in an attempt to spark a comeback. JJ Monteiro drew a tripping penalty, creating a brief 4-on-6 situation. The Herd shut the door quickly, as Logan Renkowski scored a shorthanded empty-net goal.

Monteiro later took the final penalty of the night at 15:16, but the Herd penalty kill stood tall, finishing the game a perfect 6-for-6. Tobias Ohman capped off the scoring at 19:08, scoring his first goal with the Herd on a wrist shot from the slot.

Waylon Esche finished the night with 24 saves on 28 shots, improving his record to 6-4-1-0 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Herd return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center tomorrow night for a rematch against the Green Bay Gamblers as they look to close out the weekend 3-0. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets and stay after the game for a postgame skate party on Superhero Night, presented by Diamond Mowers.

The Fighting Wiener Dogs return on February 14 for the 19th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races. Tickets are on sale now!







United States Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.