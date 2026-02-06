Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders on Friday

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (26-14-2-0, 54 pts) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (20-13-2-5, 47 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Fighting Forward

The Fighting Saints enter a home-and-home with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders following a Thursday-night loss to the Madison Capitols.

Dubuque has lost two-straight to the RoughRiders entering play on Friday and trails the season series 3-2 thus far. The teams play three more times including Friday's matchup.

2. Hot Hand

Gavin Lock scored for the second-straight game on Thursday night, starting the Saints on a comeback-trail in the third period. Dubuque cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 late, but couldn't find a tying goal.

Lock has 16 goals and is tied for fourth on the team. Lock's goal on Thursday was assisted by linemates Eetu Orpana and Masun Fleece.

3. Busy Bunch

Friday continues the final three-in-three stretch for the Fighting Saints this season. Dubuque is finishing a stretch of eight games in 16 days this weekend.

The stretch started on January 23rd with a home win over Sioux Falls and it finishes this weekend against Cedar Rapids.

4. Twenty to Go

Entering play on Friday, the Saints have 20 games remaining in the regular season. Dubuque sits in third place in the East, two points behind Green Bay and one point ahead of Muskegon.

Of the final 20 games, Dubuque plays nine at home and 11 on the road. Of those 20 games, seven are against the teams that join Dubuque in the top-four of the Eastern Conference (YNG, GB, MUS).

5. Rider Ramble

The RoughRiders were idle on Thursday and lost a pair at home to Fargo last weekend after Friday's win over the Saints. Overall, the Riders have lost seven of 10, but two of the three wins in that stretch have come against the Fighting Saints.

Former Fighting Saint Nick Romeo has five goals and eight points in five games against Dubuque this season, helping the RoughRiders to two-straight wins in the season series.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







