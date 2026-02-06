Saints Comeback Falls Short on Thursday

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (26-14-2-0, 54 pts) pushed late, but fell in a 5-2 defeat to the Madison Capitols (24-14-0-3, 51 pts).

Down 3-0 early in the third period, the Fighting Saints began a push with Gavin Lock's 16th of the season. Lock's second goal in as many games came with 8:11 to play, bringing the Saints within a pair. Masun Fleece and Eetu Orpana assisted after winning a battle below the goalline and fed Lock in front.

After a bench minor against the Capitols just moments later, Charlie Arend converted on the power play with 6:18 to play and the Saints trailed by just one.

A late penalty kill kept the deficit to one for Dubuque with under five to play, but the Saints couldn't find a tying goal before two Madison empty-netters.

The game entered the second period scoreless despite 11 first-period shots by Dubuque and eight by Madison. An early second-period power-play goal by the Caps' Sam Kappell broke the ice.

Later in the second, a Vojtěch Hambálek clear attempt bounced into the Dubuque net after getting blocked by Rihards Griva and the Caps led 2-0 at 12:37 of the second. Madison extended its lead to 3-0 at 5:32 of the third after Gustavs Griva had a shot bounce in off a Dubuque skate.

Hambálek made 17 saves on 20 shots in the loss after Dubuque couldn't complete the comeback late. The Saints launched 27 shots on Caleb Heil, who won his fifth-straight game for Madison.

Dubuque continues its three-in-three week on Friday with a home matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.







