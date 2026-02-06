Storm Kick off Two-Game Series at Madison on Friday Night

Published on February 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Tri-City Storm begin a two-game series with the Madison Capitols on Friday night at LEGACY20 Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (20-18-5, 45 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Picked up wins in two of three home games last weekend: defeated Sioux City 6-5 in overtime Friday, beat Des Moines 3-1 Saturday, fell to Des Moines 3-1 Sunday

Sunday: Ashton Dahms produced lone Storm goal, his team-leading 13th of the season

Sunday: Netminder Michal Pradel stopped 32 of the 34 Buccaneer shots he faced

Team Notes:

8-1-1 record across last ten games is tied with Madison for best mark among USHL teams during stretch

Have won five consecutive road games, the longest active such streak among USHL teams

Season-long nine-game point streak ended Sunday, was longest active among USHL teams

Nine-game point streak was second-highest by a USHL team this season (Green Bay amassed a 14-game point streak between November 15-December 31)

Nine-game point streak was Tri-City's longest since stringing together nine consecutive games with a point between February 11-March 17, 2023

Sunday was Tri-City's first game without collecting at least one standings point since Friday, January 2 at Fargo (4-2 loss)

Five-game winning streak ended Sunday, was tied with Madison for longest active among USHL teams

Five-game winning streak was Tri-City's longest since winning eight games in a row between February 18-March 11, 2023

Record in January: 8-1-1 (best Tri-City January record since 2022 when team went 9-0-0 during January)

Penalty kill (85.6%) ranks first in USHL

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: reigning USHL Defenseman of the Week for games played between January 26-February 1; logged six-points over three games (2-4-6) last weekend, which included career-high four point Friday; 27 points this season tie for sixth among USHL defenseman; five power play goals this season tie for second among USHL defenseman

Carson Pilgrim: career-high ten-game point streak ended Sunday, was longest active among USHL players, five multi-point games and 15 total points (5-10-15) during streak

Brecken Smith: career-high six-game point streak ended Sunday, was second-longest active among USHL players; put up eight total points during streak (2-6-8); notched 18 points (4-14-18) over his past 16 appearances

Cam Springer: career-high five-game point streak ended Sunday; six points (4-2-6) during streak, which tied for third-longest active in league

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders, 760 saves rank second, .918 save percentage is fourth, 2.50 goals against average is seventh

Owen Nelson: has won three straight starts; logged .942 save percentage over last three starts (81 saves on 86 shots)

Oliver Ozogany: 78 shots this season are fifth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for third among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (12-18-30) leads team in scoring, Bode Laylin (6-21-27) follows

Madison (24-14-3, 51 pts, 5th place Eastern Conf.)

Won six straight games, the longest active winning streak among USHL teams

Defeated Dubuque 5-2 on road Thursday

Thursday: Sam Kappell, Rihards Griva, Gustavs Griva, Gavin Uhlenkamp, Lucas Prod'homme tallied goals

Thursday: Netminder Caleb Heil shut down 25 of 27 Dubuque shots

Sam Kappell (21-9-30) leads Capitols in scoring, Gavin Uhlenkamp (15-13-28), Max Rider (13-15-28), Gustavs Griva (11-17-28) follow

Season series: This weekend's pair of games are the only times Tri-City and Madison are scheduled to meet during 2025-2026.

The teams last squared off on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Viaero Center. Madison defeated Tri-City 3-2 on Friday. The Storm collected a 4-3 overtime win Saturday.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.