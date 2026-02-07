Buccaneers Beat Lancers to Open Home-And-Home

Ryan Aaronson scored for the second time in the last three games but the Omaha Lancers lost, 6-3, to the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Omaha (10-28-2-2) scored first for a third consecutive game but could not build off the early lead. Ryan Seelinger scored twice to give Des Moines (16-18-3-4) its fifth win in the last six games.

The Buccaneers scored three goals in the first period before adding a power-play and a shorthanded goal in the second. Ferry Netusil brought the Lancers within one goal less than a minute into the second, but Omaha would get no closer.

Lefty Markonidis put the Lancers up 1-0 for the third straight game, tallying on a wrist shot from the left-wing side 2:19 into the game. The Buccaneers responded with a three-goal first-period effort. Owen Tylec was denied near-post side but scored on a wraparound at the 3:55 mark to tie the game. Seelinger put Des Moines in the lead on a rebound off the near post that he backhanded off goaltender Devin Shakar at the 9:11 mark. Joseph Argentina added to the lead when he cashed in off a feed from Charlie Major, who stole the puck just inside the blue line and earned the apple at the 14:23 mark.

Special teams figured into all of the second-period scoring. Netusil scored his first goal as a Lancer in his third game with the team 57 seconds in on a one-timer power-play goal from the near circle. Omaha got another power play eight minutes later, but could not hold the offensive zone and surrendered a shorthanded goal to Rhys Wallin at the 9:22 mark. Blake Zielinski capped the second-period scoring at the 12:36 mark when he struck 10 seconds into a Buccaneers' power play.

Seelinger netted his second of the game 13:56 into the third but Aaronson answered 1:04 later on a wrist shot from the near circle for his eighth goal of the season.

The Lancers return home Saturday for the first time since Jan. 17. It's Star Wars Night and the puck drops at 6:05 as Omaha faces Des Moines again. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







