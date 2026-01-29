Weekend Preview: January 30-31

Published on January 29, 2026

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (10-25-2-2) @ MADISON (21-14-0-3) Friday, Jan. 30, 7:05 p.m. CST and Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Travel To The State Capital Of Wisconsin To Take On The Capitols: The Omaha Lancers will look to get back on track after a disappointing 6-2 loss last Saturday night (1/24) against the Lincoln Stars... Meanwhile, the Madison Capitols are coming off an impressive three-game weekend after defeating the Chicago Steel in back-to-back nights, followed by a dominant 5-2 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints to complete the weekend sweep...

Penalty Kill Struggles Continue: The Lancers' PK has given up at least one power-play goal in their last four games... Omaha's opponents were held without a power-play goal in 8 out of the 10 Lancer wins this season... The Lancers have given up 37 power-play goals so far this season, which is the most at this point in the season by an Omaha club since the 2016-17 season...

Can The Lancers Solve Caleb Heil And The Caps?: The Omaha Lancers will have a tough task with the likes of Madison netminder Caleb Heil... Heil is currently in his fourth season in the USHL, having played his first two with the Sioux Falls Stampede... Heil is 4-0-0-0 in his career against the Omaha Lancers... This season, Heil is tied for sixth in the USHL in games with a .900 save percentage or better (12) ...

Lancers Hope To Sweep Madison On The Road For The First Time In Over 30 Years: The Lancers and Capitols will meet for the 59th and 60th time in their series history... The last time the Lancers defeated the Caps on the road on back-to-back occasions was in the fall of 1994 (Sep. 30, Oct. 21) ... The Lancers hold a 28-27-3-0 all-time record over the Caps... Since the Capitols re-joined the USHL back in 2014, the Lancers and Capitols have had only one fight head-to-head... Madison has outscored Omaha 273-233 all-time in regular-season action... The last two times Omaha and Madison went to overtime, the Lancers eventually prevailed in the shootout... It's also the only two times in series history that the Caps and the Lancers went to a shootout...

Lancers To Watch: Lefty Markonidis is currently on an eight-game scoreless drought... In the last two games in which Markonidis scored a goal, the Lancers went on to win... Adam Israilov has been a steady offensive force for the Lancers in recent months... However, Israilov has only scored one goal in a true road game this season, going all the way back to Oct. 18 against Sioux Falls...

Capitols To Watch: Stephen Cover was a contributing factor to Madison's three-game sweep last weekend, recording a point (2+1) in each of the last three games... Sam Kappell leads the team in goals (19) this season... The third-year veteran has never scored a point against Omaha in his career, despite amassing 70 points (35+35) over his 3-year USHL tenure...







