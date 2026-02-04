Weekend Preview: November 6-7

Published on February 4, 2026

OMAHA (10-27-2-2) @ DES MOINES (15-18-3-4) Friday, Feb. 6, 7:05 p.m. CST

vs. DES MOINES Saturday, Feb. 7, 6:05 p.m. CST

Lancers And The Bucs Play A Home-And-Home On Pivotal Weekend: The Lancers look to snap their six-game skid and move up the standings closer to the Buccaneers, who hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings... Omaha has split its first two matchups of the season with Des Moines, with both games being determined beyond regulation... The Lancers won in a shootout, 3-2, Dec. 6 at home before falling at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 4-3, in overtime Jan. 16...

Turnovers Are Coming Back To Haunt Omaha: The Omaha Lancers are coming off a tough weekend in the capital city of Wisconsin after losing 5-2 the first night, followed by a 6-2 loss the second night... Of Madison's 11 total tallies against the Lancers last weekend, 6 of them were off of Omaha turnovers... Two of those turnovers came in the neutral zone, one of them came in the offensive zone, and 3 of them came in their own d-zone...

There's No Place Like Home: It's no mystery; the Lancers have been much better on home ice this season... 15 of their 24 standings points have been obtained at Liberty First Credit Union Arena... Just 7 standings points have been obtained in true road games this season... The Lancers' current 6-game losing streak has come in 4 road games and 2 home games against two red-hot teams (Des Moines and Tri-City) ...

Lancers And Buccaneers Collide In An Old-Time Rivalry: The Lancers are set for the month of February for the 40th time in franchise history... In the month of February, the Lancers hold an all-time record of 210-135-20-12... Head-to-head with Des Moines, the Lancers hold a 19-13-0-2 all-time record in the month of February... Coming into this weekend, the Buccaneers are at the top of the league in fewest goals against in the third period of play (34) ... The Des Moines Buccaneers are just one of two USHL teams that have yet to face more than 1,000 total shots on goal this season (the other being Youngstown) ...

Lancers To Watch: Ryan Aaronson broke his 25-game goal-scoring drought last weekend against the Madison Capitols... The Harvard commit also added on an apple the following night against the Caps... The newest Lancer Ferry Netusil was problematic for the Buccaneers back on December 27th... The future Western Michigan Bronco recorded a 'Gordie Howe Hat-Trick' against the Bucs, and will certainly look to pick up where he left off just over a month ago...

Buccaneers To Watch: Former Lancer defenseman Ryan Kroll is still seeking his first career USHL goal ahead of his 148th career game Friday... The Lancers have given up 25 goals to opposing d-men so far this season, which is second most in the USHL... Goaltender Alan Lendak is no stranger to the Omaha Lancers... The Nitra, Slovakia native is on his second team in his second season... The ex-Fargo Force netminder has a career record of 5-1-0-0 against the Lancers...







