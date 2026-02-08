Lancers Shut out by Buccaneers

Published on February 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Des Moines Buccaneers scored a pair of power-play goals to defeat the Omaha Lancers, -0, on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Des Moines (17-18-3-4) capitalized twice in the first period to earn its sixth win in the last seven games. Ryan Seelinger scored the first power-play goal in the first period before adding an empty-net goal in the third. Blake Zielinski scored the other man-advantage goal in the second. Those two have combined to score nine of the Buccaneers' 16 goals in four head-to-head games with the Lancers. Seelinger scored three times in the weekend sweep of Omaha.

Owen Tylec netted Des Moines' other goal, striking along with Seelinger in the first period. He scored in the first period of both games of the home-and-home set.

Omaha (10-29-2-2) outshot Des Moines, 31-24, but suffered its eighth straight loss.

