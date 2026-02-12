Lancers Add Kilpela

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Kilpela, 17, joins the Lancers after playing the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He skated in 35 games and produced 14 points (4+10) while being second among Coquitlam defensemen in goals.

The Hancock, Mich. native is committed to play Division-I college hockey at Michigan Tech. Kilpela played in one game with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) this season and three games in 2024-25.

"Todd is a guy we would have been targeting early on in the Phase II Draft this summer," head coach Ron Fogarty said. "He has strong retrievals in the defensive zone, provides good outlet passes under pressure and is a great skater. Todd is a strong puck-moving defenseman who escapes pressure with his high IQ and playmaking ability."

Kilpela joins the Lancers ahead of this weekend and will be active Friday night when Omaha hosts Sioux Falls at 7:05 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Tickets can be purchased now at bit.ly/LancersHKY







