Bucs Announce Women in Sports Panelists

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers are thrilled to host a Women in Sports panel Friday, February 6, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. in the Activities Room of the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. We are excited to highlight these women's career pathways, leadership lessons, and the impact they've had on the sports industry. Read more about our panelists:

Jeriney Fulcher, Moderator

Jeriney is one half of the Luke and Jeriney Morning Show on 93.3 KIOA. With a 20+ year career in radio, she has been in the Des Moines community for 4 years and a part of the Des Moines Buccaneers organization for 3 seasons as an on-ice host.

Shawna Swain, Panelist

Shawna Swain, MPAS, PA-C is an orthopedic Physician Assistant, educator, and healthcare consultant with over 15 years of experience across sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, neurorehabilitation, and academic medicine. She currently practices at The Iowa Clinic, working alongside a sports medicine surgeon in both clinical and operative settings, while also serving as a consultant with RemediateEd Solutions, supporting healthcare learners and professionals through clinical remediation and performance development. Shawna previously served as Assistant Professor in Des Moines University's Physician Assistant Program, where she helped launch a new curriculum and specialized in clinical skills training, diagnostic reasoning, and simulation-based education. Her career blends high-level clinical care with a passion for teaching, mentorship, and advancing women in healthcare leadership. She is actively involved in professional organizations and enjoys empowering the next generation of clinicians to thrive in fast-paced, high-performance environments like sports medicine.

Peyton Devinny, Panelist

DeVinny is an athletic trainer at Des Moines University Clinic - Physical Therapy. She previously trained NCAA DI men's ice hockey and DII men's and women's golf and has worked with collegiate men's and women's track and field, cross country, women's swim and dive, women's soccer, girls' high school ice hockey and boys' high school football programs. Her passion for injury prevention and assessment, rehabilitation and performance enhancement has proven an asset to athletes of all ages and abilities. She brings insights from her collegiate and high school experience and offers performance-based classes for athletes. She values hands-on therapy and collaboration and is excited about connecting with patients.

Brina Bily, Panelist

Brina Bily is a versatile marketing professional and digital strategist who thrives on building brands through creative campaigns and meaningful partnerships. A proud graduate of the University of Iowa, she focuses on social and digital strategy, blending data and creativity to deliver brand solutions that drive real growth. Over the course of her career, she has worked with Fortune 500 brands to elevate their presence and execute campaigns that make a lasting impact. In her current role with the Des Moines Buccaneers, she has expanded into leadership as Vice President of Fan Development, overseeing sales and corporate partnerships in addition to marketing and game production. Outside of work, Brina loves to travel, spend time with her corgi, and support Best Buddies, a nonprofit that is especially meaningful to her.

About the Buccaneers

Founded in 1980, the Des Moines Buccaneers are a proud member of the United States Hockey League (USHL), the nation's premier junior hockey league. The Bucs have a history of success in the USHL, including 4 Clark Cup Championships, 4 Anderson Cup Championships, and 54 alumni drafted to the National Hockey League, including Stanley Cup Champions Kyle Okposo, Alex Chiasson, Trevor Lewis, Davis Drewiske, and Erik Cole. The organization is committed to developing young players on and off the ice, preparing them for a future in collegiate and professional careers. Known for their passionate fan base, the Bucs play their home games at The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, a multi-sport complex in West Des Moines, Iowa.

To learn more, visit www.bucshockey.com or follow the Bucs on social media: @bucshockey on X and Instagram, @desmoinesbuccaneers on TikTok, and Des Moines Buccaneers on Facebook. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.







