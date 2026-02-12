Saints and Medical Associates Make Big Impact with 'Stick It to Cancer' Weekend

Published on February 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Medical Associates teamed up to make an enormous impact during the Saints' annual 'Stick it to Cancer' weekend in January, raising $26,213.52 for the MercyOne Cancer Center in Dubuque.

The money was raised through a jersey auction for the Saints' specialty uniforms worn during both games and the 50/50 raffle held at both contests. The proceeds for the MercyOne Cancer Center will support new equipment at the center.

"We are grateful that Medical Associates and the Dubuque Fighting Saints have come together to 'Stick it to Cancer,'" said David Moore, Chief Development Officer, MercyOne Dubuque Foundation. "The funds raised from their jersey sales will support a Cone Beam CT for MercyOne Dubuque's operating room. This advanced imaging technology will transform surgical precision and patient outcomes, allowing our care teams to diagnose cancer in patients earlier and treat our patients with greater accuracy and confidence."

The Fighting Saints host 'Stick it to Cancer' weekend every season, one of their yearly initiatives rooted in the Dubuque community.

"This weekend is always one of our most impactful every season," said Fighting Saints President of Business Operations Casey Weitz. "As always, serving the community is a top priority for us and cancer is something that almost everyone has a personal tie to. For us to raise this much money to help those in our community fighting, and the Mercy One Cancer Center's research efforts, makes us extremely proud as an organization."

Each Fighting Saints player participated in the jersey auction as fans and community members made bids on each purple and black jersey. This year's sweaters had ribbons inside each of the numbers and featured the Medical Associates logo on the chest.

"Events like this hockey night show the power of our community coming together for a common cause," said Dr. Eric Engelman, Oncologist and Hematologist at Medical Associates Clinic. "The funds raised will help bring Cone Beam CT technology to MercyOne Dubuque, supporting earlier cancer detection and more precise treatment. We're proud to be part of an effort that turns community support into meaningful advances in patient care."







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.