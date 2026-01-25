Fighting Five: Saints Travel to Face Capitols on Sunday
Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-11-2-0, 52 pts) travel to take on the Madison Capitols (20-14-0-3, 43 pts) on Sunday afternoon.
Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:
1. Busy Bunch
The Fighting Saints finish a three-game weekend on the road with a matinee against the Capitols. Dubuque opened the weekend with a split at home against the Sioux Falls Stampede.
On Friday, Dubuque skated to a 4-2 win after trailing 2-0 in the second period. In Saturday's game, the Saints couldn't comeback after trailing 1-0 and 2-1 and fell 4-1 to the Stampede.
2. Saints Streak
Michael Barron's career-long 13-game point streak was snapped in Saturday's loss to the Stampede. Over Barron's streak, he logged seven goals and 25 points.
Barron enters Sunday's game tied for fifth in the league at 45 points this season. The forward has 11 goals and is tied for the league lead with 34 assists.
3. Sunday Scenes
The Saints play their third, and final, Sunday game of the season to finish the long weekend after splitting the first two.
Dubuque downed Sioux City on the road on Nov. 9, but lost their most recent Sunday matchup in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 18.
4. Crisp Connection
The Saints' lone goal on Saturday was a power-play goal by Colin Frank for his 19th goal of the season. Frank moved into second on the team behind Teddy Merrill's 22 tallies.
Teo Besnier assisted on Frank's goal, his 11th power-play assist of the season. Besnier has 11 total assists in his last 14 games from the Saints' blue line.
5. Mad Minute
The Capitols enter after splitting four-straight games against Chicago over the last two weekends. After dropping two matchups in Middleton last week, the Capitols won at home on Friday and took an overtime win on the road on Saturday.
Goaltender Caleb Heil played all four of those matchups against Chicago, making 39 saves on 43 shots over both wins this weekend.
Sunday's game begins at 3:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.
