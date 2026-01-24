Storm End Weekend Set with Black Hawks Saturday in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday night at Young Arena. Puckdrop is set for 6:35 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (17-17-5, 39 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Collected 5-3 win over Waterloo on Friday night

Luka Rohloff, Paul Bloomer, Connor Brown, Carson Pilgrim, Cam Springer notched Storm goals

Brown, Pilgrim, and Springer teamed up for three unanswered tallies in third period, pulling Tri-City out of 3-2 deficit

Michal Pradel picked up his 12th win of the season, halting 23 of 26 Waterloo shots

Team Notes:

On season-long six-game point streak, which is currently the longest active among USHL teams

Have won four consecutive road games, the longest active such streak among USHL teams

Last game without collecting at least one standings point: Friday, January 2 at Fargo (4-2 loss)

Have won five of past six games

7-2-1 across last ten games (second best record among Western Conference teams during stretch)

Scored three or more goals in six consecutive games for second time this season

Penalty kill (85.0%) ranks second in USHL (Youngstown - 85.3%)

Averaging 11.87 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: on seven-game point streak, which ties career high set earlier this season (Oct. 17-Nov. 1); three multi-point games and ten total points (4-6-10) during current streak

Brecken Smith: has recorded 14 points (3-11-14) over his past 11 appearances (registered assist on Friday)

Connor Brown: Registered goal and assist last night for second multi-point game of season (first since September 26 vs. Omaha)

Bode Laylin: six points (1-5-6) over his past six games; all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for third among USHL defenseman

Mason Jenson: Five points (2-3-5) over his past five games

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders, 699 saves rank second, .920 save percentage is fourth, 1515 minutes place fourth, 2.42 goals against average is fifth

Oliver Ozogany: 74 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (11-14-25) leads team in scoring, Brecken Smith (9-13-22) follows

Waterloo (12-22-2, 26 pts, 7th place Western Conf.)

Lost four straight, six of past seven games

Jakeb Lynch, Tyler Deakos, Travis Lefere registered goals Friday

Netminder Michael Chambre stopped 32 of 36 Storm shots

Ty Mason (18-13-31) and Salvatore Viviano (12-19-31) tie for the team lead in scoring, Hayden Russell (6-18-24) follows

Season series: Saturday is the fourth and final regular season meeting between Tri-City and Waterloo. The Black Hawks have taken two of the first three matchups this year. The road team has won each contest in the season series.







